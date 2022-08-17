The Giants and Jets are just under a month away from Week 1.

What local player are you most excited to see in action this season? Let us know here; our answers are below.

Ryan Honey: The Giants player that’s sure to catch my eye this year is Wan’Dale Robinson. The rookie receiver, who general manager Joe Schoen drafted in the second round, should grow into a key asset of this offense. With superb speed and elusiveness, Robinson is perfect for head coach Brian Daboll’s system and should be a great complement to another shifty receiver in Kadarius Toney. Robinson must remain healthy though, something Toney failed to do his entire 2021 rookie season.

Danny Small: Despite the Zach Wilson injury scare in preseason, Jets fans should be excited about the young talent on this team. The most electric talent on the offensive side of the ball might be Elijah Moore. He was just starting to put it all together before an injury ended his season prematurely. He scored five touchdowns and racked up 459 receiving yards on 34 catches during a six-game stretch between Weeks 8 and 13.

With another strong training camp in his back pocket, Moore is ready to take off. The additions of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Tyler Conklin, and C.J. Uzomah means there are more mouths to feed on offense, but Moore could be the alpha dog in that group. His speed, shiftiness, and overall versatility means he can line up anywhere on the field. Even with the uncertainty around the quarterback situation, Moore is ready for a breakout season.

James Kratch: I had to think about this one. Which isn’t a great sign for the upcoming season around town. But anyway, give me Carl Lawson. I want to see if he can bounce back after missing last season and be the impact pass rusher the Jets desperately need. If they can weather Wilson’s injury, the Jets have the potential to push toward .500. Getting production from Lawson would go a long way toward that goal.

