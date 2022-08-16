WFAN night host and self-titled “fanalyst” Keith McPherson — the guy who tells John Sterling something cool during the Yankees pregame show — is looking to the past to turn around the present.

Yankees are back in New York all week. Need some Yankees legends to hit the clubhouse. Guys that won. Restore the feeling. Talk to these guys about the Yankee way. Break the tension. Remind them who and where they are. Jeter has been on a press run. Maybe The Captain can stop by? — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) August 16, 2022

A novel idea. I don’t think it will work, though.

A few quick reasons why:

• Based on the Old Timer’s Day turnaround, a bunch of the legends are unvaccinated and MLB wouldn’t even let them in the clubhouse to begin with.

• I highly doubt Derek Jeter is going to haul his ass back to New York to give a pep talk before the Yankees play the Blue Jays or Rays.

• This isn’t high school football.

Look, the Yankees are in a bad stretch at the moment. Really bad. And it’s very fair to be extremely alarmed. But all they can really do is try to play their way out of it. They’re still 10 games up in the division and for the 2-seed in the AL. Manager Aaron Boone isn’t getting fired.

All they can do is just work through it and bank on everyone getting healthy in time for October. General manager Brian Cashman made good moves at the deadline. Moves that could give them a chance to win the World Series. But they will take time to pay off, if ever.

And besides, McPherson informed us they righteously mailed in the Subway Series games against the Mets a few weeks ago and that was all good. So who cares about a few more losses?

