Giants playing the Edwin Diaz trumpet entrance song during practice. #giants #mets pic.twitter.com/g7kkaycJHN — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 9, 2022

Yung Joka isn’t the only one getting love on the Giants‘ training camp playlist.

At Tuesday’s training camp practice, the Giants played the song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet. This is the tune that Mets closer Edwin Diaz enters the Citi Field diamond to whenever he’s called upon to pitch.

Diaz’s entrance has become a fan favorite. The Citi Field attendees can’t get enough of it, and neither can social media.

This entrance is a terrible sight for opponents due to how dominant Diaz has been in 2022. After a shaky few years to start his Mets tenure (which began in 2019), Diaz has solidified himself as one of the top relievers in the game. He earned his second career All-Star selection this season and has recorded 26 saves with a 1.39 ERA. Diaz’s strikeouts-per-nine innings rate is off the charts, currently sitting at 18.1.

Diaz’s performance and entrance song have been the icing on the cake for this Mets season. They’re one of the top teams in baseball and sit atop the NL East with a seven-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves.

The Giants are coming off a heated Monday at practice that included the biggest fight of the summer. They will head to Foxborough later this week for their preseason opener against the Patriots. All eyes will be on quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense, which has struggled this summer in practices.

