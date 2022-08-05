My fiancée says if this tweet gets 3,900 “likes” we can use @SugarDiaz39’s walk-out song (“Narco”) as our wedding reception entrance music 🎺@Blasterjaxx & @TimmyTrumpetpic.twitter.com/LC2LxxKH87
— John Nolan (@John_G_Nolan) August 5, 2022
John Nolan is a New Jersey native and Syracuse graduate. He’s also the voice of minor-league sports in Fort Wayne, Indiana. And a Mets fan. And about to marry a very cool person.
Nolan calls game for the TinCaps (the Padres’ High-A team) as well as the Mad Ants (the Pacers’ G-League team) and Purdue-Fort Wayne of the Horizon League. And he took to Twitter earlier today with a challenge: If 3,900 people liked his tweet, his soon-to-be partner would allow them to come out at the reception to “Narco” like closer Edwin Diaz.
Mission accomplished. Times three, at least. Hit the trumpets.
James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]