John Nolan is a New Jersey native and Syracuse graduate. He’s also the voice of minor-league sports in Fort Wayne, Indiana. And a Mets fan. And about to marry a very cool person.

Nolan calls game for the TinCaps (the Padres’ High-A team) as well as the Mad Ants (the Pacers’ G-League team) and Purdue-Fort Wayne of the Horizon League. And he took to Twitter earlier today with a challenge: If 3,900 people liked his tweet, his soon-to-be partner would allow them to come out at the reception to “Narco” like closer Edwin Diaz.

Mission accomplished. Times three, at least. Hit the trumpets.

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

