My fiancée says if this tweet gets 3,900 “likes” we can use @SugarDiaz39’s walk-out song (“Narco”) as our wedding reception entrance music 🎺@Blasterjaxx & @TimmyTrumpetpic.twitter.com/LC2LxxKH87 — John Nolan (@John_G_Nolan) August 5, 2022

John Nolan is a New Jersey native and Syracuse graduate. He’s also the voice of minor-league sports in Fort Wayne, Indiana. And a Mets fan. And about to marry a very cool person.

Nolan calls game for the TinCaps (the Padres’ High-A team) as well as the Mad Ants (the Pacers’ G-League team) and Purdue-Fort Wayne of the Horizon League. And he took to Twitter earlier today with a challenge: If 3,900 people liked his tweet, his soon-to-be partner would allow them to come out at the reception to “Narco” like closer Edwin Diaz.

Mission accomplished. Times three, at least. Hit the trumpets.

OTHER METS STORIES ON ESNY:

• Previewing Mets’ critical five-game series with Braves

• Admire the majesty of Daniel Vogelbach’s grand slam (VIDEO)

• Yankees, Mets thoughts after MLB trade deadline

• Mets GM Billy Eppler draws comparisons to Yankees architect

• Could Mets make offseason move for Justin Verlander?

• Pete Alonso draws comparison to former Yankee star

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]