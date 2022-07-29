Giants training camp continued Thursday. And while there were ups and downs during the second full-team practice of the year, the day started off hot.

During stretches, the Giants decided to play Kadarius Toney’s music over the practice speakers. Toney raps under the stage name “Yung Joka” and has released various songs since his collegiate days at the University of Florida.

The song in the above clip is “Warrior,” which was part of Joka’s latest seven-track project “Warrior 3,” released back in January. He has multiple other projects fans can stream, such as “SplitWorld” (released in 2020) and “MillionDollarJokez” (released in 2019).

This is not the first time Brian Daboll has dabbled into Toney’s music. Back in March at the NFL Scouting Combine, Daboll revealed to the media that Toney would share his own music with his new head coach following Daboll’s January hire.

“He sends me a couple of his songs every now and then so I can give him an evaluation of those, too,” Daboll had said.

The first few days of camp have mostly been positive for the 2021 first-round draft pick. Toney experienced a roller coaster of a rookie campaign that included various injuries, multiple bouts with COVID-19, a cleat issue, and an on-field altercation with then-Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. He was a highly promising prospect coming out of college but a total wildcard at times during his first season.

This new regime, led by Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, knows it likely needs to take things a day at a time with Toney. So far, so good — on Wednesday, Toney made a spinning toe-drag touchdown catch on a nice throw from Daniel Jones despite great coverage from cornerback Aaron Robinson.

