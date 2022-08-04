The Giants are into their second week of training camp. The Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen era is in full swing.

How is Kadarius Toney looking? What about that Jimmy Garoppolo chatter?

Some random thoughts on the summer to date.

KT’s good start. This new regime needs to take things a day at a time with Toney, the team’s 2021 first-round draft pick. Toney had a rocky rookie campaign. Multiple injuries, two bouts with COVID-19, a cleat issue, and a fight/ejection involving then-Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee were just a few of the headlines. But he is off to a good start in camp. He made a nice spinning touchdown catch on Day 1 (last Wednesday) despite solid coverage from cornerback Aaron Robinson. The Giants are even playing his music in warmups — Toney raps under the stage name “Yung Joka” — and experimenting with him as a wildcat quarterback. Maximizing Toney’s obvious talent would go a long way for Daboll’s offense.

Offensive line fixed? Schoen improved the offensive line (on paper) in the offseason. He drafted Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7 overall. The rookie will be the starting right tackle while 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas performs on the blindside after a strong 2021 season. Schoen also signed Mark Glowinski to play right guard and Jon Feliciano to play center. The offensive line looks to be in better shape than it’s been over the last decade, although tackle depth is a concern. Time for the unit to prove it throughout the remainder of the summer though.

Darnay Holmes is making plays. This Giants defense will experience growing pains. Coordinator Wink Martindale runs a blitz-heavy scheme that will ask for plenty of man coverage from the secondary. The problem is his backfield is very young. Adoree’ Jackson is the new No. 1 corner after the team dumped James Bradberry in May. After Jackson, you have Aaron Robinson (second year), Darnay Holmes (slot corner, third year), and Cordale Flott (rookie).

It’s not expected to be an ideal development when the regular season begins. So it’s great to see Holmes get off to a good start in training camp. He could potentially be an unsung hero for this secondary. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick, who seems to have a strong hold on the starting slot corner job, recorded a turnover in each of the first four practices.

A playmaker in the secondary would greatly complement what should be an active pass rush. Could Holmes assume those duties?

DJ will be the 2022 starter. Jimmy Garoppolo is all but on his way out of San Francisco. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed Trey Lance will be the starter. But Garoppolo is not coming to the Giants. Don’t even think about it.

Schoen set up Daniel Jones to have a make-or-break year by passing on his fifth-year option. He also signed Tyrod Taylor to be a serviceable backup and potential bridge plan should Jones not pan out. Why would Schoen follow all that up with a trade of draft capital for Garoppolo, who carries a 2022 cap hit just under $27 million? This isn’t supposed to be the year for playoff contention anyway. You don’t mess with the rebuild for a quick fix?

Jones is the starter for 2022. A trade for Garoppolo would be the wrong move in every way possible.

