The Giants, veterans and all, finally took the field Wednesday for their first training camp practice of the year. A new era commences with new general manager Joe Schoen and rookie head coach Brian Daboll. Optimism is in the air even with what’s supposed to be a bad football team.

Various players will need to turn heads in 2022 to save their Giants futures, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, both of whom recorded wonderful catches during Wednesday’s practice in East Rutherford.

Let’s take a look at some highlights from day one of Giants training camp:

Daboll likely plans to maximize Barkley’s talent. This would mean splitting Barkley out wide or in the slot with a reserve running back (such as Matt Breida) lining up in the backfield in certain sets.

If Barkley can make catches like this, expect Daboll to continue playing to his strengths any way he can.

Daniel Jones to Kadarius Toney for the toe drag TD #GiantsCamp pic.twitter.com/kHdttv9lAB — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) July 27, 2022

A great all-around play indeed. Daniel Jones puts the ball in the right spot and Toney makes the tough spin-around grab for the toe-drag touchdown reception. Even second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson, who’s the early favorite to start on the boundary opposite Adoree’ Jackson, portrays solid coverage here. Toney just happens to make the play.

We also have a nice diving interception from Darnay Holmes. The third-year cornerback is certainly an option for the starting boundary job opposite Jackson but will likely reside in the slot like he did for much of his first two seasons.

Both Holmes and Robinson are part of an inexperienced secondary, something that could be the kiss of death for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy, man coverage-heavy scheme. Plays such as the one above should boost the confidence in the defensive backfield, however.

Training camp continues Thursday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Schoen told the media before Wednesday’s practice that full pads should come on next Monday.

