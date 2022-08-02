Barstool Sportsbook is helping potential members get their Barstool start with a large, no-risk wager with no betting restrictions. New users can employ the Barstool Sportsbook promo code found on this page to activate this offer.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 releases a fully-insured $1,000 first bet to those signing up. The new member can use this protected pick on any sport Barstool carries with any bet type imaginable.

Tuesday’s sports scene is certainly a good one for an offer such as this. After all, the sign-up can choose any wager from today’s tennis, WNBA, or soccer action, along with 16 MLB games. Whether a parlay, total, moneyline, or prop bet catches your eye, you can use it with this promotion.

Click here to unlock your unrestricted risk-free $1,000 initial bet via Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Triggers Protected $1,000 Wager’s Release

If you were considering giving Barstool Sportsbook a try, but were waiting for the perfect time, it may have arrived. Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 promises new users a worry-free $1,000 first wager you can use on any available sport. This incredible opportunity also permits you to use any bet type you prefer, bet that prop bet, parlay, wager, or total.

You certainly cannot ask for a greater level of control over a bet that can prove so profitable. If you use that power to correctly pick a winner, Barstool pays you out immediately in cash. In other words, if you want to withdraw some or all of your deposit/winnings, you can do so straightaway. There is no playthrough nonsense or other fine print holding up your ability to collect.

The true power behind this sort of sign-up incentive, however, is in case you happen to lose that first wager. After all, Barstool Sportsbook vows to refund any initial wager loss with up to $1,000 in bonus funds. This promo code allows you to bet with a clear mind, knowing you can’t lose any of your hard-earned money on that pick. Barstool’s potential reimbursement washes any loss away and gives you a whole new chance to pick a winner, emerging unscathed.

Properly Employ Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code with These Steps

A nice addition to this already impressive promotion is the fact that you can unlock it with ease. By following the simple steps below, a fully-insured $1,000 first wager will be yours in just minutes:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to begin registration. Subsequently, input Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to trigger the no-risk wager’s release.

or any link on this page to begin registration. Subsequently, input Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to trigger the no-risk wager’s release. After that, fully register for your new account, filling in all required data fields. To clarify, this is where you will enter your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, deposit money into your new Barstool account, ensuring your deposit is large enough to cover your worry-free initial wager.

Lastly, lock in that unrestricted initial bet, knowing Barstool will refund a loss with up to $1,000 in bonus funds.

The following state’s residents can collect this bonus: WV, VA, TN, PA, NJ, MI, LA, IN, IL, IA, CO, AZ.

Some Highlight Matchups in Today’s Sporting Action

As mentioned, with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000, your first bet is both fully-protected and completely unrestricted. You can browse the entire board and find the play you think must win.

Certainly, we cannot make your all-important selection for you. However, we did compile some of today’s bigger matchups in a couple sports with their start times. Consequently, you will at least have a cursory idea of what is out there today for when you use the Barstool Sportsbook promo code:

MLB:

Seattle (Gilbert) at New York Yankees (Taillon) – 7:05PM ET.

Toronto (Gausman) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen) – 7:10PM ET.

Philadelphia (Nelson) at Atlanta (Strider) – 7:20PM ET.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Anderson) at San Francisco (Wood) – 9:45PM ET.

Soccer:

UCL Qualification – PSV at Monaco – 2:00PM ET.

MLS – Colorado Rapids at New York Red Bulls – 7:30PM ET.

MLS – FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders – 10:00PM ET.

WNBA:

Las Vegas Ace at Washington Mystics – 7:00PM ET.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky – 9:00PM ET.

Click here to unlock your unrestricted risk-free $1,000 initial bet via Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000.