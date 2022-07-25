The entirety of WFAN’s unofficial Mount Rushmore has achieved radio immortality.

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo and Suzyn Waldman will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in November. They will join the station’s other two titans, the late Don Imus and Mike Francesa, in the hall.

The honor is long overdue for Russo and Waldman. It’s inexplicable they are not already in. Russo is half of the greatest sports talk radio show in history. He helped revolutionize the industry. And he has had a strong second act bringing legitimacy to satellite radio with Sirius XM, along with his third act on MLB Network and now ESPN. And Waldman is a pioneer. She was the first voice ever heard on WFAN. She served in many roles at the station. And she is now a fixture in the Yankees broadcast booth.

So who is next from WFAN? Waldman’s partner, John Sterling, definitely belongs. He also should be in Cooperstown, but that’s another story. After that, Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton likely fit the bill best. But have they had illustrious enough careers? Joe Benigno and Steve Somers?

We will once again close this out with one of the greatest “Saturday Night Live” sketches of all time: Joey Mac and the Z-105 Morning Mix.

This is Jimmy Fallon at his absolute peak, throwing 100 mph on the black. Ben Affleck was tremendous as well. They probably couldn’t get away with some of this stuff today. Most of that stuff, actually. But I don’t think there has ever been a better distillation of just how bad most local radio is. The only thing missing from this sketch is someone doing “Traffic, weather, news, traffic, weather, traffic, traffic, news, SPORTS.” Because we all need to know it’s one degree cooler in Norwalk than it is in New Haven.

