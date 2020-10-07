New York Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman’s 2020 National Anthem performance will be played prior to ALDS Game 3 on Wednesday night.

If the New York Yankees want ALDS Game 3 in San Diego to truly feel like a home game, having broadcasting icon Suzyn Waldman sing the National Anthem is a great first step.

According to Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com, Waldman will receive the anthem nod for the second time this season. Unfortunately, it won’t be a live performance. According to Rosenstein, Waldman’s anthem rendition from the Yankees 2020 home opener will be played in San Diego.

Additionally, Rosenstein reports that Paul O’Neill will throw out a virtual first pitch.

So clearly, the Yankees are pulling out all the stops in preparation for Game 3. And they very well should after the puzzling pitching decisions of Game 2. With no identifiable pitching plan for Game 4, avoiding making it a possible elimination game is crucial. At the very least, winning Game 3 guarantees that if you face elimination, Gerrit Cole will be on the mound in Game 5.

So yeah, let’s kick the pregame off with Suzyn Waldman absolutely slaying the national anthem. And let’s have Paul O’Neill rifle a first pitch strike from his basement. Maybe add in anything else we can think of that would motivate the players to get it done in Game 3.

Now is the time for the Yankees to use any “home-field” advantage they can get. Even if that home field is 1000’s of miles away from the Bronx and nobody is allowed inside the stadium. Waldman’s anthem should get the players as hyped up as any national anthem possibly could.

