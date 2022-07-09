Players that have been looking for a bankroll boost will immediately grab the current Barstool Sportsbook promo code. It gives you a chance to make a larger than usual bet with no worries. After you activate the code, your first bet will be absolutely risk-free up to $1,000. In other words, you get big-time action with no sweating required.

We have simplified the process with our activation links. Click any link that we are sharing on this page and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 on the landing page. Consequently, the code will be triggered triggered and you will be eligible.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Any player that is interested in another betting venue should consider Barstool Sportsbook. This company has actually been in the gambling space for about 20 years at this point. They are highly respected, and they offer an innovative, interesting player experience that is worth a look.

Click here to unlock Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 for first-time users. It will remove the risk from the risk/reward equation. If you lose your promotional bet, you will get a refund in site credit, so nothing is really lost.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Rundown

Let’s take a closer look. Baseball is the daily sport that is going to take center stage for the next couple of months. You can place your promotional wager on any MLB game, but there are no limitations. All sports are included, and you can place your wager in any pregame market.

In addition, there is the matter of the betting increment. Your first bet will be fully insured up to $1,000, and aggressive players will take full advantage of the opportunity. However, you can come in at a lower level, and the bet will be 100% risk-free.

Apply the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

After you complete these simple steps, your first bet will be risk-free up to $1,000:

1.) First, click one of our promotional links. Consequently, you will be eligible for the introductory offer when you reach the landing page.

2.) Second, follow the prompts to set up your Barstool Sportsbook account. This is the same drill you go through anytime you establish an online presence. At the conclusion, your location will be verified to comply with gaming laws, and your account will be live.

3.) Next, make a final decision regarding the amount that you want to bet risk-free and deposit funds into your account. All of the most commonly used methods are available, including online banking, credit and debit cards, and PayPal.

4.) After that, take a moment to download the app if you are signing up online with your desktop or laptop.

5.) Finally, place a wager in any pregame market, and you will get a refund up to $1000 if you lose.

Barstool Special Offers for Standard Users

You are not left on your own after you utilize your risk-free bet. Players receive all kinds of bonus offers, and they are tied to events of interest. There are wager insurance promos, free bets, enhanced payouts, merch giveaways, and more.

Click right here and use Barstool promo code ELITE1000 to get your $1,000 risk-free bet. This will open the door to a new sportsbook relationship that will pay dividends into the future.