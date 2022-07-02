The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code bonuses offer two ways to win big this weekend for new players. Lock in a baseball bet $10, get $100 payout that conveys if the MLB game wagered has at least one hit, or score a $1,000 new player bonus that can be used on any of the events this weekend, including UFC 276.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITEMLB100 SIGNUP BONUS MLB PROMO!

BET $10, GET $100 BET NOW

The first Barstool Sportsbook promo code bonus brings a bet $10, get $100 bonus with 1+ MLB hit through ELITEMLB100. Players can instead use ELITE1000 to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet on any weekend game, matchup or event.

The worry-free first wager discussed above is ideal for one of the few remaining busy sports days of the summer. The protected $1,000 bet is valid with any bet type in any game/sport Barstool offers. That means any part of today’s 16 MLB games, two MLS matches, and UFC 276 are fair game.

Grab the no-brainer MLB bonus with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITEMLB1000 right here. To collect your no-risk $1,000 first wager valid on any sport via Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000, click here.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Options

First, let’s get right to the point with this baseball special. Bet $10 on a game, get $100 if either team in that game records a hit. No-hitters are possible, sure, but it’s extremely unlikely that two teams in the same game will be held hitless. In other words, this is a can’t-miss opportunity to flip around a 10-1 return.

Get the offer here.

For those looking to use a $1,000 risk-free bet on Wimbledon, baseball, soccer, golf, or UFC 276 this Fourth of July weekend, read on for more on that special.

Large, insured initial bets are a hot commodity for sports bettors shopping for the best sign-up bonuses. As such, today’s registration offer from Barstool Sportsbook is certainly going to generate a considerable following. After all, Barstool is promising a worry-free $1,000 initial bet to anyone joining via Barstool Sportsbook promo code. That wager is valid with any bet type in any sport or game a player can find in the Barstool app.

Today’s sporting slate provides the perfect backdrop for a promotion of this nature. A bettor with complete control such as this deal offers can do well with 16 MLB games, two MLS matches, and UFC 276 on-tap. Frankly, the options are almost endless.

Those who use this bonus and manage to pick a winner will receive their earnings in the form of cash. In other words, they will be immediately free to do whatever they wish with the money – withdraw it or bet it further. Additionally, anyone who loses with their first pick under this promotion gains the protection around which the offer was designed. Barstool Sportsbook will refund that loss with up to $1,000 in bonus money, providing another chance to find that desired winner.

Use These Steps to Properly Employ Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Barstool Sportsbook created this great offer and ensured that it was wildly easy to obtain, as well. Use the steps below and the protected $1,000 initial wager will be yours in only a few short minutes:

Get the baseball special here . Get the $1K risk-free bet here .

. Get the $1K risk-free bet . Secondly, complete the sign-up process on your new Barstool account by supplying information like name, address, birthdate, etc.

After that, deposit money into your new account for the first time via any secure method available. Be aware, your deposit must be enough to cover the amount of your fully-insured initial wager.

Lastly, lock in your protected first pick, knowing Barstool Sportsbook will reimburse you for a loss with up to $1,000 in bonus money.

Residents of Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia are eligible.

New Users Find Additional Promotions Waiting in Barstool App

Barstool Sportsbook continues its generosity even after users have finished with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITEMLB100 or ELITE1000. Under the Promotions tab, patrons find a variety of risk-free wagers, profit boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, etc. Here are some of what is waiting for anyone who signs up today:

UFC 276 Tiered Bonus – place $25+ on UFC 276 and earn up to $30 in sportsbook bonus cash.

$25,000 Summer Concert Giveaway – for every $50 wagered, earn an entry for chances to win part of $25K in different prizes.

Live Dealer Knockout – earn sportsbook bonus cash when placing $35+ on Live Dealer Blackjack.

Weekend Picks – receive $5 casino bonus cash for every $50 wagered on Action Jack or Roulette (up to $25).

Triple Play – wager $50+ on Barstool Blackjack, $50+ on Barstool Slots, and $50+ on One Bite Slots to collect $30 in casino bonus cash.

Hunt for the Mega – receive $25 in casino bonus cash if actively wagering in the online casino when the Divine Fortune Progressive Jackpot hits.

Additionally, Barstool Sportsbook members can access daily odds boosts under the Exclusives tabs in the app.

Grab the no-brainer MLB bonus with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITEMLB1000 right here. To collect your no-risk $1,000 first wager valid on any sport via Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000, click here.