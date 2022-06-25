The new Caesars Promo code NY players can grab today will make the weekend much more exciting. This promotion will slam down a huge $1,500 risk-free bet on a game of your choice. Players that are looking for a significant bankroll boost should definitely consider this offer.

Summer has officially started, and baseball has taken center stage for sports fans. Players can handicap full slates today and tomorrow, so there are ample wagering options. This promotion, one of the best in NY online sports betting market, will provide a ton of action with no worries, and a Caesars account will yield ongoing benefits.

Caesars Promo Code NY Terms

This $1,500 maximum is the highest in the industry by a significant margin. Most sports bettors have the urge to up the ante, and this is the ideal time to do it.

Let’s take a look at some of the finer points. First, MLB betting is not your only option. You can use this promotion to wager on any sporting event that is listed at Caesars Sportsbook. As a result, you can bet on the UFC fights next week, golf, tennis, or any other sport.

Secondly, all pregame betting markets are fair game. You can bet parlays, totals, propositions, etc. Lastly, you can go as high as $1,500 and the bet will be risk-free. However, you can wager any lesser amount, and you will still get a refund in site credit if you lose.

Caesars Promo Code NY Activation Process

It only takes a few minutes to complete these simple steps:

1.) Above all, you should make sure that you use promo code ESNYXL15 when you reach the landing page through one of our links.

2.) After that, follow the directions and fill in the fields with your identifying information to set up your account.

3.) Make a deposit so you have the funds to place your risk-free wager. You can use online banking, a credit or debit card, or one of several additional methods.

4.) Mobile sports betting in NY was a long time coming, so you should definitely download the app.

5.) The last step is the fun part. Make a wager in any market up to $1,500, and you will get your money back in site credit if you do not connect.

Caesars Odds Boosts and More

The welcome bonus is the first reward, but it is not the last. There are promotions for established players, including the daily odds boosts. You can take advantage of enhanced payouts for dozens of different viable proposition wagers every day.

In addition to the daily boosts, there are limited time promotions that focus on events of interest. Right now, there is an MLB parlay insurance offer. You get a refund up to $25 if you lose one leg of a 4+ leg MLB parlay.

