Ryan Fitzpatrick is with the rest of the world when it comes to Daniel Jones.

“This is a make or break year for him,” the former Jets quarterback and new Amazon NFL analyst told The Post.

“He knows that and everybody in the world knows that. … Is he going to be able to produce or not?”

Fitzpatrick believes Brian Daboll gives Jones a chance. The new Giants coach worked wonders with Bills quarterback Josh Allen as his offensive coordinator. Now he will aim to do the same with Jones.

“I think Daboll is going to do great things for his career,” Fitzpatrick said.

Jones is entering his fourth — and potentially final — season with the Giants. New general manager Joe Schoen declined to pick up his fifth-year option earlier this year, so Jones is scheduled to hit free agency next spring. The 2019 first-round pick has had his moments. But injury and turnover issues have cast significant doubt on his status as the Giants’ long-term answer under center. And the team’s lack of stability hasn’t helped, either. Daboll will be Jones’ third head coach and fourth offensive play caller.

While Jones’ prove-it year already feels pretty doomed — this is not exactly the roster you would want as a quarterback with his career on the line — the Giants are saying all the right things so far. Daboll and Schoen sound committed to giving Jones a real shot to stick around for 2023 and beyond. That shot may quickly evaporate — the Giants are clearly hedging their bets with Tyrod Taylor’s two-year backup deal — but for now, Jones has it. And Fitzpatrick thinks he could do something with it.

“I think it’s been a tough situation,” Fitzpatrick said. “There have been a lot of injuries. There’s been a lot of stuff he’s had to play through. I actually really like his talent.”

