The young Giants quarterback missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury.

Daniel Jones has dealt with injuries every year he’s been in the league. A high-ankle sprain caused him to miss a pair of games in 2019. Ankle and hamstring injuries led to the same outcome in 2020.

In 2021, the most significant of the health issues occurred — one that involved his neck. The Giants quarterback missed the final six games of the year (Big Blue lost every single one of those matchups with Mike Glennon and/or Jake Fromm under center, with a combined score of 163-56).

There was concern among the fanbase this injury could lead to further missed time for Jones, considering neck issues can become tricky (SEE: former Giants running back and 2012 first-round draft pick David Wilson). However, it seems Jones will be back in time for spring workouts, per new head coach Brian Daboll.

If DJ is healthy for the upcoming 2022 campaign, this must be the season in which he proves he can remain available (the top quality for any NFL player) and produce.

He must stay upright, which will partly be a job for an offensive line that’s looking to improve with a few new faces (Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia, and others). The Giants may also look to further add to the group with the possible first-round drafting of Alabama OT Evan Neal, NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, or Mississippi State OT Charles Cross.

A new receiver might also be coming to East Rutherford to assist in Jones’ potential improvement. Big Blue could (and in my opinion, should) address that need early in the second round (at No. 36 overall). Could Penn State’s Jahan Dotson find himself a Giant late next month?

Regardless, 2022 will be the final chance for DJ to prove he’s the team’s franchise signal-caller. Any more doubts following this upcoming season will lead to the Giants putting someone else under center in 2023, whether that be Tyrod Taylor or someone new they acquired via free agency or the 2023 draft.

