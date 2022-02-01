The Giants introduced Brian Daboll as their new head coach Monday.

East Rutherford’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center played host to an introductory press conference for the second time in less than a week Monday morning.

Following general manager Joe Schoen‘s intro just last week, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll, hired this past Friday, faced the media at the podium.

For the fourth time since 2016, the Giants have hired a new individual to lead the coaching staff (again, a very depressing thing to say). Ben McAdoo lasted less than two years while both Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge respectively assumed the role for a pair of seasons.

Now, the Daboll era is upon us — one of his first tasks was to “win” the introductory press conference in front of the New York media, which many would deem harsh.

What did he have to say?

The offensive plans

“It’s going to be dependent on the players, that’s first and foremost,” Daboll told reporters. “I don’t think you can — look, each place I’ve been, and particularly I’d say these last four years with Josh [Allen], we tried to develop a system that was conducive to his skillset along with the other pieces that we added. That’ll be a work in progress. In terms of the play-calling, I think that’s a work in progress, too. We’ll see who the offensive coordinator is, who the rest of the staff is and then we’ll talk about that as we get going through OTAs and minicamps, but it’ll be important. That position, that offensive coordinator position will be an important position for us.”

I understand offensive play-calling is usually a collaborative effort — running a football team is a group project rather than an individual assignment.

But the hope for fans is that Daboll will be at the forefront of those duties. The offense he ran in Buffalo the last few years was dominant, having finished in the top five in both total yards and points each of the last two seasons.

That being said, it would make total sense for Daboll to be the main play-caller, but expect input from others which, again, would be standard.

The offensive coordinator role could go to Ken Dorsey, who’s currently the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Bills. There’s also the chance, however, Dorsey earns the OC job in Buffalo, so we’ll find out more on that in the coming days.

Patrick Graham staying in East Rutherford?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Giants are expected to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham should he not earn a head coaching job elsewhere.

Graham is reportedly still in the running to earn the Vikings’ vacant head coaching position.

The #Giants are planning to retain respected defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for Brian Daboll’s new staff, sources say, if Graham does not secure a head coaching job. He interviewed for the #Vikings HC job and is still in the mix. If not MIN, NYG keeps a high-quality coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

“I’ve had a good relationship with Pat for some time in this league,” Daboll said to the media. “He’s very diligent. He’s smart. I think the players respect him. He understands different defenses and I have a good working relationship with him. I did when I was back at New England. Certainly, we hope that he has an opportunity to become a head coach. I think that’s everybody’s dream, but selfishly, I would love him to be here. He offers a lot to our program. I think he’d be a great support system for me and I’m hoping that that works out.”

Just to add a slight bit of context: Graham and Daboll worked together in New England from 2013-15 when the former was the Patriots defensive line-turned-linebackers coach and the latter was their tight ends coach.

As I’ve noted before, I would one-billion-percent be open to this move.

The defense has been the strength of the Giants the last two years with Graham at the helm.

Not to mention, various defensive players — James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan, Tae Crowder, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Azeez Ojulari (to name a few) — could be returning in 2022.

These individuals obviously all possess experience in Graham’s system and have succeeded in it. So if Pat doesn’t head to Minnesota (or to any other team that needs a head coach), retaining him makes all sorts of sense.

Daboll a Daniel Jones fan?

“We’re going to find out what [Daniel] does well. We’re going to try to implement

a system that suits him and then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us,” the newly hired head coach told the media. “He’s got the right mindset. He’s got good size. There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel and we’ll just take it one day at a time. We’ll work with him. We’ll help him get better. We’ll help him be a better leader. We’ll help him be everything. That’s our job as a coaching staff and as an organization…We’re going to try to give him some stability and just take it from there.”

Running it back with Daniel Jones for a fourth year?

Or, a potential smokescreen statement? And the Giants will at least do their due diligence on other quarterback options (such as a possible trade for Russell Wilson or the drafting of a rookie)?

Schoen seemingly expressed his interest in DJ during his own introductory press conference as well. But with either presser, it’s suitable to note that just because something is said in January doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll actually occur in September. Saying you’ll build around Jones now doesn’t completely equate to the young signal-caller residing under center for Big Blue during the 2022 campaign.

It is appropriate, however, to note the role Daboll played in the incredible development of Josh Allen. I’m not in any way, shape, or form comparing Jones to Allen. But it seems Daboll could do a much better job shaping DJ into a legitimate franchise quarterback than Jason Garrett, Freddie Kitchens, or Pat Shurmur ever did.

But as I’ve stated before, if you’re going to roll the dice with Jones, 2022 has to be the year when he proves he’s the answer at the game’s most important position. That means don’t exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal — have 2022 be the make-or-break year and provide a contract-based layer to add pressure.

