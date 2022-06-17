FanDuel officially eclipsed $3 billion in New York online sports betting handle after the New York State Gaming Commission released its latest revenue reported.

The New York State Gaming Commission released reports for the week ending June 12. FanDuel recorded $109,067,611 in bets, pushing its overall handle to $3,107,718,355 since the state’s January launch.

No other operator in the state has eclipsed $2 billion in total handle.

FanDuel is also tops in total gross gaming revenue, reporting more than $250.2 million in GGR since January. No other operator has topped $135 million in GGR.

However, the $248.24 million total handle is the lowest full-week handle recorded in the Empire State since its January launch.

Gross gaming revenues rebound

New York online sports betting saw improved GGR numbers for the week ending June 12 after an all-time low the week before.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $21,719,501 in online sports bets gross gaming revenue. nearly an $11 million increase from the all-time low figure of $10,768,452 from the week before.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending June 5.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week. Like last week, FanDuel was again the top operator:

FanDuel : $109,067,611

: $109,067,611 DraftKings : $65,549,965

: $65,549,965 Caesars : $37,099,241

: $37,099,241 BetMGM : $22,813,479

: $22,813,479 BetRivers : $5,470,900

: $5,470,900 PointsBet : $5,134,908

: $5,134,908 WynnBET : $1,582,547

: $1,582,547 Resorts World : $1,526,765

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $3 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $3,107,718,355

: $3,107,718,355 DraftKings : $1,943,247,912

: $1,943,247,912 Caesars : $1,700,882,468

: $1,700,882,468 BetMGM : $715,645,161

: $715,645,161 PointsBet : $226,699,171

: $226,699,171 BetRivers : $192,205,396

: $192,205,396 WynnBET : $36,753,239

: $36,753,239 Resorts World: $20,162,347

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of June 12, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $21,719,501 in gross gaming revenue.

Caesars Sportsbook saw a nice rebound in its GGR figures. It reported $2.9 million this week, up from just $171,657 for the week ending June 5.

Resorts World is back in the black for the week, reporting $82.296 in GGR. It reported GGR losses for the prior two weeks.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $8,814,679

: $8,814,679 DraftKings: $6,136,253

$6,136,253 Caesars: $2,969,373

$2,969,373 BetMGM : $2,820,667

: $2,820,667 BetRivers : $483,505

PointsBet : $234,820

: $234,820 WynnBET : $177,910

: $177,910 Resorts World : $82,296

From Jan. 8 to June 12, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $562,944,755, a total of more than $287.1 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel: $250,209,041

$250,209,041 DraftKings : $130,754,199

: $130,754,199 Caesars : $126,770,539

: $126,770,539 BetMGM : $28,186,658

: $28,186,658 PointsBet : $13,248,970

: $13,248,970 BetRivers : $9,202,610

: $9,202,610 WynnBET : $3,469,836

: $3,469,836 Resorts World: $1,102,900

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may launch soon.