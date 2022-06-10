New York online sports betting had another down week and gross gaming revenues are at their lowest weekly level since the state’s January launch.
The New York State Gaming Commission reported $270,690,318 in online sports bets for the week ending June 5.
Gross Gaming Revenues lowest since launch
However, the commission reported gross gaming revenue at just $10.76 million, the state’s lowest weekly total ever, even less than the state’s two-day week launch in January.
It’s not necessarily unexpected, as the Empire State is moving into the summer and there are less options for New York bettors. The decreasing handle and gross gaming revenue figures will likely rebound in the fall during football season.
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending June 5.
Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week. Like last week, FanDuel was again the top operator:
- FanDuel: $117,247,862
- DraftKings: $74,132,661
- Caesars: $40,573,584
- BetMGM: $23,599,549
- BetRivers: $7,361,039
- PointsBet: $4,263,698
- Resorts World: $1,870,469
- WynnBET: $1,641,457
Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $2,998,650,744
- DraftKings: $1,877,697,947
- Caesars: $1,663,783,228
- BetMGM: $692,831,682
- PointsBet: $227,564,262
- BetRivers: $186,734,496
- WynnBET: $33,529,236
- Resorts World: $18,635,581
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of June 5, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $10,768,452 in gross gaming revenue. It’s the lowest weekly online sports betting gross gaming revenue total in the state’s history since its January launch.
FanDuel again was the top operator in the state. Caesars had a huge decline in GGR, nearly a $1.4 million decrease, for the week.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $6,765,992
- DraftKings: $2,724,352
- Caesars: $171,657
- BetMGM: $523,774
- BetRivers: $407,122
- PointsBet: $126,609
- WynnBET: $59,750
- Resorts World: ($10,804)
From Jan. 8 to June 5, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $541,225,254, a total of more than $276.02 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $241,394,362
- Caesars: $123,801,167
- DraftKings: $124,617,946
- BetMGM: $25,365,991
- PointsBet: $13,014,150
- BetRivers: $8,719,106
- WynnBET: $3,291,926
- Resorts World: $1,020,604
Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may launch soon.