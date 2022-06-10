New York online sports betting had another down week and gross gaming revenues are at their lowest weekly level since the state’s January launch.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $270,690,318 in online sports bets for the week ending June 5.

Gross Gaming Revenues lowest since launch

However, the commission reported gross gaming revenue at just $10.76 million, the state’s lowest weekly total ever, even less than the state’s two-day week launch in January.

It’s not necessarily unexpected, as the Empire State is moving into the summer and there are less options for New York bettors. The decreasing handle and gross gaming revenue figures will likely rebound in the fall during football season.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending June 5.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week. Like last week, FanDuel was again the top operator:

FanDuel : $117,247,862

: $117,247,862 DraftKings : $74,132,661

: $74,132,661 Caesars : $40,573,584

: $40,573,584 BetMGM : $23,599,549

: $23,599,549 BetRivers : $7,361,039

: $7,361,039 PointsBet : $4,263,698

: $4,263,698 Resorts World : $1,870,469

: $1,870,469 WynnBET: $1,641,457

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $2,998,650,744

: $2,998,650,744 DraftKings : $1,877,697,947

: $1,877,697,947 Caesars : $1,663,783,228

: $1,663,783,228 BetMGM : $692,831,682

: $692,831,682 PointsBet : $227,564,262

: $227,564,262 BetRivers : $186,734,496

: $186,734,496 WynnBET : $33,529,236

: $33,529,236 Resorts World: $18,635,581

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of June 5, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $10,768,452 in gross gaming revenue. It’s the lowest weekly online sports betting gross gaming revenue total in the state’s history since its January launch.

FanDuel again was the top operator in the state. Caesars had a huge decline in GGR, nearly a $1.4 million decrease, for the week.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $6,765,992

: $6,765,992 DraftKings: $2,724,352

$2,724,352 Caesars: $171,657

$171,657 BetMGM : $523,774

: $523,774 BetRivers : $407,122

PointsBet : $126,609

: $126,609 WynnBET : $59,750

: $59,750 Resorts World : ($10,804)

From Jan. 8 to June 5, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $541,225,254, a total of more than $276.02 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel: $241,394,362

$241,394,362 Caesars : $123,801,167

: $123,801,167 DraftKings : $124,617,946

: $124,617,946 BetMGM : $25,365,991

: $25,365,991 PointsBet : $13,014,150

: $13,014,150 BetRivers : $8,719,106

: $8,719,106 WynnBET : $3,291,926

: $3,291,926 Resorts World: $1,020,604

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may launch soon.