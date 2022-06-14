Players that gravitate toward sure things will be interested in the current BetMGM MLB promo code. It will trigger eligibility for a $200 bonus return on a $10 moneyline bet. That equates to a 20-1 guaranteed payout that comes in the form of free bets.

This BetMGM MLB promo code is available to first time users. No manual entry is required, because we have simplified the process. Click one of the links that you see on this page, and the code will be locked in.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $10, WIN 200!

HOME RUN BONUS! BET NOW

The NHL and NBA seasons are winding down, and the focus is starting to shift toward Major League Baseball. This promotion provides a guaranteed reward, and you can get a feel for the site when you are making the free bets.

Click here to use the BetMGM MLB promo code for new players. This promotion is in a rare category, because you simply cannot lose. There is no downside, because the $200 reward is a sure thing.

BetMGM MLB Promo Code Details

A $10 moneyline bet will unlock the 20-1 bonus, so that is a guaranteed $190 profit. However, you could adopt a different perspective. For instance, if you really like a side in a game, you can make a more significant wager. You will immediately qualify for the $200 bonus.

That is essentially in your pocket from the start. If you win your bet, the cash will be deposited into your account to augment your bonus. Even if you lose the bet, you come out ahead if you wager less than $200.

Note: if you are in New York, this offer isn’t available to you. However, BetMGM does have a $1,000 risk-free bet, which you can take advantage of by clicking here.

Trigger the BetMGM MLB Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to complete the steps that will generate the $200 reward:

Click here or on any link on this page. As a result, the code will be activated, and you will qualify for the welcome bonus.

or on any link on this page. As a result, the code will be activated, and you will qualify for the welcome bonus. Provide your name, email address, physical address, and other identifying information to set up your account. A geolocation verification will be the last step, and your account will be established.

Make a deposit so you are in a position to place your promotional wager. The minimum deposit is $10 at BetMGM, so this is in line with the minimum promotion requirement.

If you are signing up on the website using a laptop or desktop, download the mobile app.

Place a $10+ moneyline bet on any MLB game, and you will receive your 20-1 bonus payout.

NHL and MLB Overtime Insurance

All sports bettors have had their share of bad beats, and losing in overtime is excruciating. Apparently BetMGM understands the feeling, because they are offering overtime insurance. If you make a moneyline bet on an NHL or NBA Finals game, the insurance kicks in. As a result, you get a refund if you lose your bet in overtime.

Click here to activate the BetMGM MLB promo code for first time players. It will automatically provide a $200 bonus return for a $10 moneyline bet. Players keep their winnings as well, so this is a multitiered offer that can yield dividends on two levels.