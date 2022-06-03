Just a few days after touting $267 million in New York sports betting tax revenues, the state gaming commission reported a down week for online sports betting gross gaming revenue.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $271,884,384 in online sports bets for the week ending May 29. Handle increased by about $10 million from last week, which was the lowest recorded week of the state’s online sports betting program since its opening two-days in January.

Gross Gaming Revenues Decrease

Gross gaming revenues decreased from $23.4 million for the week ending May 22 to just $13.8 million for the week ending May 29.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending May 29.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:

FanDuel : $121,629,980

: $121,629,980 DraftKings : $71,069,186

: $71,069,186 Caesars : $38,568,006

: $38,568,006 BetMGM : $25,580,388

: $25,580,388 BetRivers : $6,965,401

: $6,965,401 PointsBet : $4,122,066

: $4,122,066 WynnBET : $2,288,059

: $2,288,059 Resorts World: $1,661,297

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $2,881,402,882

: $2,881,402,882 DraftKings : $1,803,565,285

: $1,803,565,285 Caesars : $1,623,209,644

: $1,623,209,644 BetMGM : $669,232,133

: $669,232,133 PointsBet : $217,300,564

: $217,300,564 BetRivers : $179,373,457

: $179,373,457 WynnBET : $33,529,236

: $33,529,236 Resorts World: $16,765,112

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of May 29, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $13,836,449 in gross gaming revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $8,378,829

: $8,378,829 DraftKings: $1,851,456

$1,851,456 Caesars: $1,561,717

$1,561,717 BetMGM : $1,502,316

: $1,502,316 PointsBet : $488,172

: $488,172 WynnBET : $117,965

: $117,965 BetRivers : $39,570

Resorts World : ($103,575)

From Jan. 8 to May 29, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $530,456,802, a total of more than $270.5 million in taxes for the state.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported New York has brought in more sports betting tax revenue than any state has since the 2018 repeal of PASPA.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel: $234,628,370

$234,628,370 Caesars : $123,629,510

: $123,629,510 DraftKings : $121,893,595

: $121,893,595 BetMGM : $24,842,217

: $24,842,217 PointsBet : $12,887,542

: $12,887,542 BetRivers : $8,311,984

: $8,311,984 WynnBET : $3,232,176

: $3,232,176 Resorts World: $1,031,408

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may launch soon.