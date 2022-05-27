New York’s online sports betting handle this past week was the lowest recorded since its initial two-day opening week in January.
Despite the low week, New York eclipsed $7.5 billion in total online sports betting handle since its Jan. 8 opening day.
Lowest NY Online Sports Betting Handle Since January
The New York State Gaming Commission reported $261,152,790 in online sports bets for the week ending May 22. It’s the lowest recorded week of the state’s online sports betting program since its opening two-day week in January, which saw New York take in $171.3 million in online bets in two days.
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending May 22.
Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:
- FanDuel: $114,113,943
- DraftKings: $64,150,552
- Caesars:$40,617,910
- BetMGM: $26,076,132
- BetRivers: $6,583,927
- PointsBet: $5,991,542
- WynnBET:$2,128,406
- Resorts World: $1,490,378
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,100 RISK FREE BET
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $2,759,772,902
- DraftKings: $1,732,496,100
- Caesars: $1,584,641,638
- BetMGM: $643,651,744
- PointsBet: $213,178,498
- BetRivers: $172,408,056
- WynnBET: $31,241,177
- Resorts World: $15,103,816
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of May 22, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $23,483,432 in gross gaming revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $14,738,271
- DraftKings: $3,696,934
- Caesars: $2,351,657
- BetMGM: $1,402,348
- PointsBet: $756,087
- BetRivers: $284,689
- Resorts World: $155,860
- WynnBET: $97,587
From Jan. 8 to May 22, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $516,620,353, a total of more than $263.47 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $226,249,542
- Caesars: $122,067,793
- DraftKings: $120,042,139
- BetMGM: $23,339,901
- PointsBet: $12,399,369
- BetRivers:$8,272,414
- WynnBET: $3,114,211
- Resorts World: $1,134,984
Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may launch soon.