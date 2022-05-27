New York’s online sports betting handle this past week was the lowest recorded since its initial two-day opening week in January.

Despite the low week, New York eclipsed $7.5 billion in total online sports betting handle since its Jan. 8 opening day.

Lowest NY Online Sports Betting Handle Since January

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $261,152,790 in online sports bets for the week ending May 22. It’s the lowest recorded week of the state’s online sports betting program since its opening two-day week in January, which saw New York take in $171.3 million in online bets in two days.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending May 22.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:

FanDuel : $114,113,943

: $114,113,943 DraftKings : $64,150,552

: $64,150,552 Caesars :$40,617,910

:$40,617,910 BetMGM : $26,076,132

: $26,076,132 BetRivers : $6,583,927

: $6,583,927 PointsBet : $5,991,542

: $5,991,542 WynnBET :$2,128,406

:$2,128,406 Resorts World: $1,490,378

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $2,759,772,902

: $2,759,772,902 DraftKings : $1,732,496,100

: $1,732,496,100 Caesars : $1,584,641,638

: $1,584,641,638 BetMGM : $643,651,744

: $643,651,744 PointsBet : $213,178,498

: $213,178,498 BetRivers : $172,408,056

: $172,408,056 WynnBET : $31,241,177

: $31,241,177 Resorts World: $15,103,816

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of May 22, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $23,483,432 in gross gaming revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $14,738,271

: $14,738,271 DraftKings: $3,696,934

$3,696,934 Caesars: $2,351,657

$2,351,657 BetMGM : $1,402,348

: $1,402,348 PointsBet : $756,087

: $756,087 BetRivers : $284,689

Resorts World : $155,860

: $155,860 WynnBET: $97,587

From Jan. 8 to May 22, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $516,620,353, a total of more than $263.47 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel: $226,249,542

$226,249,542 Caesars : $122,067,793

: $122,067,793 DraftKings : $120,042,139

: $120,042,139 BetMGM : $23,339,901

: $23,339,901 PointsBet : $12,399,369

: $12,399,369 BetRivers :$8,272,414

:$8,272,414 WynnBET : $3,114,211

: $3,114,211 Resorts World: $1,134,984

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may launch soon.