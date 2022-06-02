This one slipped under the radar: Former WFAN program director Mark Chernoff is now doing sports updates for a rock station at the Jersey Shore.

Chernoff was announced last week as the new morning sports anchor at 107.1 The Boss, which is licensed in Long Branch and simulcasts on WBHX 97.1 in Tuckerton. Chernoff is contributing to the morning show helmed by Robby and Rochelle Bridges, a husband-and-wife duo. Chernoff will also be a fill-in host, according to a release.

When Chernoff left WFAN last year, there was reporting he would stay in media. And here he is now. We bring you this news because WFAN morning show hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti played one of Chernoff’s updates on the air and roasted their former boss.

It’s an interesting next act in Chernoff’s illustrious career. He worked with Howard Stern at K-Rock and with Mike Francesa and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo at WFAN, He got the ‘FAN through Don Imus’ downfall and was at the helm for Russo’s exit, Craig Carton’s arrest (and return) and two Francesa retirements.

While we’re talking Chernoff, this interesting comment he made on Buzz Knight’s “Takin’ A Walk” podcast crossed our desk (via Barrett Sports Media):

It is so important to develop local talent. At WFAN, we were always able to stay live and local, 24/7. So many stations, even music stations, are missing that. Many stations have morning shows and nothing else. They are syndicated. All right, fine, they play 12 songs in a row or two hours in a row and it’s commercial-free, but we are not developing talent the way we need to develop talent.

It’s hard to say WFAN developed much talent, either. Yes, they had several successful voices come through the station during Chernoff’s tenure. But almost all of them had to leave to get a big break. And WFAN only really stopped rolling out the same boring weekend hosts under new program director Spike Eskin. I’d argue WFAN did little to prepare for a post-Francesa world and then when Carton’s downfall got thrown in, the place came off its axis for a while.

