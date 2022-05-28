The PointsBet promo code that is live right now will generate five $100 risk-free bets that you can use during this holiday weekend. This innovative sportsbook has been growing rapidly, so you can take this opportunity to see what the buzz is about

This is an introductory offer for first-time users. To activate the promotion, use PointsBet promo code ESNYXL500 when you register and follow the prompts.

PointsBet Sportsbook 5 RISK-FREE BETSI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 x $100

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

The Rangers will try to even their series when they take on the Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden tonight. You can use one of your risk-free bets on this game, but there are countless other options. All sports are promotion eligible, and you can use your risk-free bets in any wagering market.

Click here to activate PointsBet promo code ESNYXL500 for new users. It will provide five separate $100 risk-free bets that you must use over the first five days.

PointsBet Promo Code Rules

After you establish your account and the promo code is active, you will receive the five risk-free bet vouchers. You can use all of them on the same day, or you can spread them out, but you have five days to utilize them. The max insured amount is $100, but you can aim lower.

When you win a bet, the payout will be deposited into your account. This is cold hard cash that you can withdraw, or you can use it to make additional bets. If you come up short on a wager, you will receive a refund in site credit.

PointsBet Offers for Established Users

Established players receive promotional offers as time goes on, so the account will continue to yield dividends. These would include enhanced odds, free bets, and risk-free bets that are tied to events of interest.

You can make your bets using the traditional point spreads with conventional payouts. However, there is another option that sets PointsBet apart from the competition. Their proprietary Points Betting concept provides payouts based on the winning margins, and this also applies to losses.

Unlock the PointsBet Promo Code

This is a player friendly offer because you can diversify your risk-free bets. You also get enhanced action on five different games, so the entertainment value is magnified.

To take advantage of the promotion, follow these five simple steps:

1.) Click one of the links that we are sharing and use promo code ESNYXL500 to become eligible.

2.) Follow the prompts to set up your account. You enter your name, date of birth, email address, and other identifying personal information.

3.) Make an initial deposit so you have the funds to make your risk-free bets. You can use online banking, credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and several other common methods.

4.) Take a couple of minutes to download the PointsBet mobile app so you can manage your account from anywhere.

5.) Do your homework and make your risk-free bets over the first five days.

Click this link and use PointsBet promo code ESNYXL500 to take advantage of this offer. It is available in the NY sports betting market along with NJ, PA, VA, WV, MI, IL, IA, IN, and CO.