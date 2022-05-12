The PointsBet NBA promo is making a lot of noise this week. It will provide you with five different $100 risk-free bets over your first five days as a new sportsbook user. This will give you the ability to make a series of insured moves as the playoffs progress.

You use PointsBet NBA promo code ESNYXL500 to lock in the offer. Make sure that it is entered when the reach the site through one of our links. This code will entitle you to five risk-free bets up to $100 over the next five days.

A lot of people have gravitated toward names that they became familiar with before the legal sports betting rollout. It is natural to go in this direction and keep playing at a couple of familiar sportsbooks if you have no complaints.

At the same time, complacency can result in missed opportunities. PointsBet is growing by leaps and bounds because of the experience they provide. This promotion will give you a chance to have a look around without taking any risks.

Click here and use promo code ESNYXL500 to become eligible for the bonus offer. It will provide five risk-free bets, and the wagers will be insured up to $100. If you lose, there are no worries, because you will get the money back in the form of betting credit.

Use the PointsBet NBA Promo Tonight

This is a great night to step out with some risk-free bets because there are two high-stakes NBA games on the schedule. In the early game, the Heat will try to close out the 76ers, while Philly will look to send it to a Game 7.

The late game will feature a Game 6 matchup between the Suns and Mavs, with Phoenix looking to wrap things up. This has been a very physical, bitterly fought series, and tonight’s game figures to feature more battles between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.

Special Betting Twist

You can make ordinary bets that you would place at any sportsbook at PointsBet. However, there is another dimension that they offer through their proprietary wagering platform, and it is called “Points Betting.” Your win or loss amount is based on the exact outcome of the game.

To explain through an example, Tuesday night, Miami was -2.5 over the Sixers because of the reemergence of Embid. The Heat won the game by 35 points. If you bet the Heat using Points Betting, your payout would have reflected the huge win over the spread.

Take Advantage of the PointsBet NBA Promo

As long as you are not a current PointsBet user, you are eligible for this welcome promotion. The immediate rewards are significant, and you get a chance to explore this unique sportsbook.

Click here and use promo code ESNYXL500 to activate the PoinsBet NBA promo for new users. It will deliver five risk-free bets up to $100, and you can use them in any betting market.