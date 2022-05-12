We already know the New York Giants will hop across the pond to play the Green Bay Packers in London this fall. But the remainder of the team’s 2022 schedule will be revealed Thursday when the NFL unveils its master matrix.
Below is a rundown of the schedules for the Giants and New York Jets. This post will be updated frequently as schedule details are leaked (all times are Eastern).
GIANTS 2022 SCHEDULE
Week 1 (9/11) at Titans
Week 2 (9/18)
Week 3 (9/25)
Week 4 (10/2)
Week 5 (10/9) vs. Packers in London, 9:30, NFL Network
Week 6 (10/16)
Week 7 (10/23)
Week 8 (10/30)
Week 9 (11/6)
Week 10 (11/13)
Week 11 (11/20)
Week 12 (11/27)
Week 13 (12/4)
Week 14 (12/11)
Week 15 (12/18)
Week 16 (12/24)
Week 17 (12/31)
Week 18 (1/8)
JETS 2022 SCHEDULE
Week 1 (9/11)
Week 2 (9/18)
Week 3 (9/25)
Week 4 (10/2)
Week 5 (10/9)
Week 6 (10/16) at Packers, 1, TBA
Week 7 (10/23)
Week 8 (10/30)
Week 9 (11/6)
Week 10 (11/13)
Week 11 (11/20)
Week 12 (11/27)
Week 13 (12/4)
Week 14 (12/11)
Week 15 (12/18)
Week 16 (12/24)
Week 17 (12/31)
Week 18 (1/8)
Here are the Giants’ 2022 opponents:
NFC East: vs. Commanders, at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, at Cowboys, vs. Eagles, at Eagles.
Other home games: vs. Bears, vs. Colts, vs. Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Ravens, vs. Texans.
Other road games: at Jaguars, at Packers (London), at Seahawks, at Titans, at Vikings.
Here are the Jets’ 2022 opponents:
AFC East: vs. Bills, at Bills, vs. Dolphins, at Dolphins, vs. Patriots, at Patriots.
Other home games: vs. Bears, vs. Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, vs. Ravens.
Other road games: at Broncos, at Browns, at Packers, at Seahawks, at Steelers, at Vikings.
James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]