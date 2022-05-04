Back across the pond.

The Giants will play the Packers in one of the NFL’s three regular season games in London this coming season. Their road game at Green Bay has been moved to the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium and will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 9.

This will be the Giants’ third game in London. They beat the Dolphins in 2007 at Wembley Stadium in the NFL’s first international regular season game and then downed the Rams in 2016 at Twickenham Stadium. It will also be the third time the Giants are the road team in London, as the league office continues to defer to co-owner John Mara’s past comments and not take away a home game.

Get your passports ready 😏 𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗢 𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗡 🇬🇧: https://t.co/SxQ6PTQwld pic.twitter.com/ty5nhwWuzA — New York Giants (@Giants) May 4, 2022

Who would have guessed that Eli Manning would basically make Giants-centric versions of the “This is Sportscenter” commercials in retirement?

The rest of the NFL schedule is expected to be released next week. The one downside for the Giants: If they have an open date after the London trip, as is customary, they are looking at playing 12 consecutive weeks to end the season.

This will be the Packers’ first-ever overseas game. So expect the NFL to throw a lot of publicity might into the fact Aaron Rodgers and company have finally made it to the United Kingdom. The Saints and Vikings will play at Twickenham a week prior on Oct. 2 and the Broncos and Jaguars will play at Wembley on Oct. 30. The NFL will also have a Buccaneers-Seahawks game in Munich on Nov. 13. All are 9:30 a.m. kickoffs. There will also be a game in Mexico City this fall — the Cardinals will play the 49ers on Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

