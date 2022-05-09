In just a little under four months, New York online sports betting has recorded over $6 billion in total handle.

Since its Jan. 8 launch, New York has accepted over $6.27 billion in total online sports betting handle, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

The state has eclipsed $1 billion in total online sports betting handle during each of its four months of operation.

April Ends On a Down Note

Despite the impressive four-month handle total, April ended with a whimper for New York. The New York State Gaming Commission reported $295,183,026 in online sports bets for the week ending May 1. It’s the lowest recorded week of the state’s online sports betting program and a $39 million decrease from the prior week.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending May 1.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:

FanDuel : $135,643,300

: $135,643,300 DraftKings : $64,602,519

: $64,602,519 Caesars :$43,967,121

:$43,967,121 BetMGM : $28,380,682

: $28,380,682 PointsBet : $10,378,003

: $10,378,003 BetRivers : $8,231,281

: $8,231,281 WynnBET :$2,361,702

:$2,361,702 Resorts World: $1,618,418

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $2,380,326,181

: $2,380,326,181 DraftKings : $1,517,817,365

: $1,517,817,365 Caesars : $1,446,615,555

: $1,446,615,555 BetMGM : $556,237,179

: $556,237,179 PointsBet : $185,767,323

: $185,767,323 BetRivers : $151,096,839

: $151,096,839 WynnBET : $24,585,826

: $24,585,826 Resorts World: $10,941,154

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of May 1, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $12,880,488 in gross gaming revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $9,434,226

: $9,434,226 DraftKings: $1,422,782

$1,422,782 Caesars: $1,361,371

$1,361,371 BetRivers : $384,558

PointsBet : $150,478

: $150,478 WynnBET : $61,319

: $61,319 Resorts World : $53,071

: $53,071 BetMGM: $12,682

From Jan. 8 to May 1, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $425,159,693, a total of more than $216.8 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel: $174,493,441

$174,493,441 Caesars : $111,991,957

: $111,991,957 DraftKings : $101,298,718

: $101,298,718 BetMGM : $17,261,592

: $17,261,592 PointsBet : $10,073,363

: $10,073,363 BetRivers :$6,648,411

:$6,648,411 WynnBET : $2,523,708

: $2,523,708 Resorts World: $868,502

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may be launched later this month.