In just a little under four months, New York online sports betting has recorded over $6 billion in total handle.
Since its Jan. 8 launch, New York has accepted over $6.27 billion in total online sports betting handle, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.
The state has eclipsed $1 billion in total online sports betting handle during each of its four months of operation.
April Ends On a Down Note
Despite the impressive four-month handle total, April ended with a whimper for New York. The New York State Gaming Commission reported $295,183,026 in online sports bets for the week ending May 1. It’s the lowest recorded week of the state’s online sports betting program and a $39 million decrease from the prior week.
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending May 1.
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,100 RISK FREE BET
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:
- FanDuel: $135,643,300
- DraftKings: $64,602,519
- Caesars:$43,967,121
- BetMGM: $28,380,682
- PointsBet: $10,378,003
- BetRivers: $8,231,281
- WynnBET:$2,361,702
- Resorts World: $1,618,418
Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $2,380,326,181
- DraftKings: $1,517,817,365
- Caesars: $1,446,615,555
- BetMGM: $556,237,179
- PointsBet: $185,767,323
- BetRivers: $151,096,839
- WynnBET: $24,585,826
- Resorts World: $10,941,154
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of May 1, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $12,880,488 in gross gaming revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $9,434,226
- DraftKings: $1,422,782
- Caesars: $1,361,371
- BetRivers: $384,558
- PointsBet: $150,478
- WynnBET: $61,319
- Resorts World: $53,071
- BetMGM: $12,682
From Jan. 8 to May 1, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $425,159,693, a total of more than $216.8 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $174,493,441
- Caesars: $111,991,957
- DraftKings: $101,298,718
- BetMGM: $17,261,592
- PointsBet: $10,073,363
- BetRivers:$6,648,411
- WynnBET: $2,523,708
- Resorts World: $868,502
Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may be launched later this month.