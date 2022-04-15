New York online sports betting saw an increase in its total sports betting handle for the week ending April 10, a slight rebound from its lowest weekly total since its January 3 launch.

The New York State Gaming Commission today reported $335,812,711 in online sports betting handle for the week. It experienced an increase of more than $23 million from the week ending April 3, which was the lowest weekly handle totals since the state’s first abbreviated week of operation.

Since New York online sports betting’s launch, the state has taken in more than $5.4 billion in online sports bets, the fastest state in the country to eclipse $5 billion in total online sports betting handle.

New York Online Sports Betting Handles

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending April 10.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:

FanDuel : $142,036,677

: $142,036,677 DraftKings : $83,517,552

: $83,517,552 Caesars : $49,359,984

: $49,359,984 BetMGM : $36,251,500

: $36,251,500 PointsBet : $12,564,239

: $12,564,239 BetRivers : $9,254,761

: $9,254,761 WynnBET : $1,889,788

: $1,889,788 Resorts World: $938,209

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the first operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion.

FanDuel : $2,036,373,494

: $2,036,373,494 DraftKings : $1,336,551,385

: $1,336,551,385 Caesars : $1,322,422,571

: $1,322,422,571 BetMGM : $482,684,409

: $482,684,409 PointsBet : $150,169,928

: $150,169,928 BetRivers : $129,589,481

: $129,589,481 WynnBET : $20,106,723

: $20,106,723 Resorts World: $7,151,460

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of April 10, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $15,181,675 in gross gaming revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

DraftKings: $2,444,567

$2,444,567 Caesars: $694,637

$694,637 FanDuel : $7,956,295

: $7,956,295 BetMGM : $1,202,925

: $1,202,925 PointsBet : ($23,150)

: ($23,150) BetRivers : $324,624

: $324,624 WynnBET : $180,857

: $180,857 Resorts World: $62,973

From Jan. 8 to April 10, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $320,813,115, a total of more than $163.6 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel: $121,788,635

$121,788,635 Caesars : $103,346,987

: $103,346,987 DraftKings : $86,925,376

: $86,925,376 BetMGM : $13,707,738

: $13,707,738 PointsBet : $8,700,065

: $8,700,065 BetRivers :$5,347,434

:$5,347,434 WynnBET : $2,242,344

: $2,242,344 Resorts World: $607,158

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may be launched later this month.