New York online sports betting saw an increase in its total sports betting handle for the week ending April 10, a slight rebound from its lowest weekly total since its January 3 launch.
The New York State Gaming Commission today reported $335,812,711 in online sports betting handle for the week. It experienced an increase of more than $23 million from the week ending April 3, which was the lowest weekly handle totals since the state’s first abbreviated week of operation.
Since New York online sports betting’s launch, the state has taken in more than $5.4 billion in online sports bets, the fastest state in the country to eclipse $5 billion in total online sports betting handle.
New York Online Sports Betting Handles
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending April 10.
Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:
- FanDuel: $142,036,677
- DraftKings: $83,517,552
- Caesars: $49,359,984
- BetMGM: $36,251,500
- PointsBet: $12,564,239
- BetRivers: $9,254,761
- WynnBET: $1,889,788
- Resorts World: $938,209
Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the first operator in the state to eclipse $2 billion.
- FanDuel: $2,036,373,494
- DraftKings: $1,336,551,385
- Caesars: $1,322,422,571
- BetMGM: $482,684,409
- PointsBet: $150,169,928
- BetRivers: $129,589,481
- WynnBET: $20,106,723
- Resorts World: $7,151,460
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of April 10, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $15,181,675 in gross gaming revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- DraftKings: $2,444,567
- Caesars: $694,637
- FanDuel: $7,956,295
- BetMGM: $1,202,925
- PointsBet: ($23,150)
- BetRivers: $324,624
- WynnBET: $180,857
- Resorts World: $62,973
From Jan. 8 to April 10, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $320,813,115, a total of more than $163.6 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $121,788,635
- Caesars: $103,346,987
- DraftKings: $86,925,376
- BetMGM: $13,707,738
- PointsBet: $8,700,065
- BetRivers:$5,347,434
- WynnBET: $2,242,344
- Resorts World: $607,158
Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may be launched later this month.