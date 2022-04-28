The NFL Draft is always a big night for New York Jets fans and 2022 is no different. In fact, this year is even bigger than normal years considering the fact that Gang Green has two picks in the top 10.

The team’s social media account posted a video with wide receiver Elijah Moore on draft day. I’m ready to run through a wall for GM Joe Douglas.

Who else is hyped up? It’s not the Super Bowl, but Draft Day is like the Super Bowl for plenty of Jets fans.

The Jets have laid the foundation with last year’s draft, but this year could be even more crucial. Douglas may have snagged five or six legitimate starters in 2021 — Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, Michael Carter, Michael Carter II, and Brandin Echols. If he can replicate that success this time around, I might have to name my first-born son Joe Douglas Small.

So, what is Douglas going to do with these premium picks on Thursday night? Hopefully, he grabs one of the edge rushers at the top of the draft. Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jermaine Johnson are all possibilities in the top 10.

For me, the perfect draft would include trading for one of those guys, flipping the No. 10 pick for Deebo Samuel, and then addressing other needs like cornerback and linebacker on day two.

If the Samuel negotiations stall out, Douglas can snag one of the top wide receiver options with the 10th pick. If the Jets can somehow manage to land Samuel without giving up that No. 10 pick, we can only hope that Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner or Derek Stingley II fall.

Adding Thibodeaux, Stingley II, and Samuel on the same night would be a dream. In the meantime, I’ll be doing push-ups in my living room until 7 o’clock tonight.