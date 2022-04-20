Deebo Samuel is one of many NFL wide receivers looking for a lucrative new contract. Negotiations must not be going well because Samuel is reportedly requesting a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that the 49ers are willing to make a deal with Samuel, but the fact that he’s asking for a trade would indicate that the two sides are far apart.

This is significant news for many teams in the NFL, but specifically the New York Jets. Given their involvement in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes, we already know the Jets are in search of a top-flite wide receiver.

They were willing to trade premium picks and offer a sizable contract in the Hill negotiations. According to reports, GM Joe Douglass offered the 35th, 38th, and 69th picks for Hill and the 103rd pick. It didn’t work out, but it’s proof that the Jets are willing to go big for the right guy.

Samuel seems to be a perfect fit as a receiver, but he would also fill a need in the backfield. His ability to line up as a running back would give New York a running backs room with Samuel, Michael Carter, and Tevin Coleman.

Braxton Berrios’ emergence in 2021 gives the Jets enough flexibility to use Samuels in that hybrid WR-RB role. The dual-threat player racked up 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns last season, by far the most productive of his three-year career.

And if there are any questions about how the Jets would use Samuel, it’s pretty obvious. The Gang Green coaching staff is almost like San Francisco East. Robert Saleh came from the 49ers and brought Mike LaFleur as his offensive coordinator. From a scheme standpoint, Samuel wouldn’t have to make too many adjustments.

For Zach Wilson’s development, Samuel might be the perfect fit. He can impact the game on hand-offs, end-arounds, bubble screens, and as a traditional wide receiver running downfield routes. A guy who can do all that will make a second-year quarterback’s life much easier.

If the Jets can make a deal for Samuel while holding onto both top-10 picks, they could focus on a defense that needs pieces with those premium picks. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Douglas trade down to recoup draft capital with pick No. 10.

Samuels is one of many disgruntled receivers out there right now. That massive contract that the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Christian Kirk is echoing throughout the league.