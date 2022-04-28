The bulk of the local NFL Draft focus is on the Giants‘ plans. But the Jets have more pressure riding as they attack their own pair of top-10 picks.

General manager Joe Douglas believes he has his quarterback and a roster that, on paper, is closer to being playoff-caliber. If Zach Wilson makes significant strides and the Jets add difference-makers in this draft, they have a puncher’s chance to contend for the postseason this season and should definitely be in the mix in 2023.

We fired up the Pro Football Focus simulator for a last-minute seven-round mock draft. And when opportunity presented itself, the simulated Jets struck.

Round 1, Pick 4: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu

Edge rushers went 1-2-3, leaving the Jets with their pick of the top offensive lineman. Which is good because they need to get Mekhi Becton insurance. The Jets cannot count on him to stay in shape and produce. And if Becton does, Ekwonu can play right tackle or bump inside at guard.

Round 1, Pick 10: Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson

The Jets roll the dice and it pays off. There was no guarantee their reported top pass rusher would still be around when they took Ekwonu at No. 4. But he is, and the Jets pounce.

TRADE: Jets get No. 13 pick from Texans; Texans get No. 35, No. 69 and 2023 second-round pick.

Round 1, Pick 13: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

With the three main receivers falling out of the top-10, the door is open for Douglas to make a move. Going with Williams over USC’s Drake London is a bit of a risk – Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson was already gone – but after getting two instant-impact players earlier it makes sense to take on Williams’ injury situation given his upside.

Round 2, Pick 38: Baylor DB Jalen Pitre.

Round 4, Pick 111: UCLA WR Kyle Phillips.

Round 4, Pick 117: Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell.

Round 5, Pick 146: LSU LB Damone Clark.

Round 5, Pick 163: Toledo S Tycen Anderson.