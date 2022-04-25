Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has made an appearance in the Meadowlands amid the recent trade rumors.

WR Kadarius Toney has indeed reported for work at the Giants' offseason program, a source confirmed. It's unclear if this was his original plan, or if the trade rumors sparked action. But he's there. 👇 https://t.co/IAEm8V3Uot — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 25, 2022

Toney no-showed the Giants’ voluntary minicamp last week and had not been participating in the offseason program. The absence was the latest kerfuffle in a young career full of them. The Daily News then reported general manager Joe Schoen recently made the mercurial wideout available and was making calls to gauge interest in the 2021 first-round pick.

Maybe the trade rumors motivated Toney to arrive at the training facility? Maybe it was Kenny Golladay stating everyone should’ve been at minicamp? The current belief is the Giants are unlikely to get the type of return they would deem acceptable to move on from Toney. So now new head coach Brian Daboll must find a way to connect with Toney — something Joe Judge failed to do.

Toney is the type of weapon that can elevate an offense — he showed flashes of doing so in 2021 when he actually played. He could also greatly assist Daniel Jones in the quarterback’s efforts to keep his job in 2023 and beyond. But talent and skills mean little if he’s not on the field — which has been a challenge for Toney so far.

Here’s what NBC’s Peter King had to say about the situation:

I’m not convinced the Giants will trade problem wideout Kadarius Toney. I certainly would be wary of trading for Toney, the Giants’ man-child wide receiver who had some wonderful moments last year, including in the unlikely win over New Orleans. He’s slithery, very fast, and hard to bring down. Now the Giants, I think, have to decide if he’s going to be a fit in their offense with the new Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen regime. Reported Pat Leonard, who broke the story of Toney’s trade request in the New York Daily News: “His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.” Maybe Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes could reel him back to reality. Maybe. But my gut says Brian Daboll is going to try to get Toney back in the program, and soon.