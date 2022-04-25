Kadarius Toney may be available, but NBC’s Peter King believes it is unlikely the Giants will trade the wide receiver.

King writes:

I’m not convinced the Giants will trade problem wideout Kadarius Toney. I certainly would be wary of trading for Toney, the Giants’ man-child wide receiver who had some wonderful moments last year, including in the unlikely win over New Orleans. He’s slithery, very fast, and hard to bring down. Now the Giants, I think, have to decide if he’s going to be a fit in their offense with the new Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen regime. Reported Pat Leonard, who broke the story of Toney’s trade request in the New York Daily News: “His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.” Maybe Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes could reel him back to reality. Maybe. But my gut says Brian Daboll is going to try to get Toney back in the program, and soon.

The Daily News first reported Friday that Toney was on the trading block after he no-showed the Giants’ voluntary minicamp (and the entire offseason program to this point). It was the latest turn in what has been a rocky first year or so for the 2021 first-round pick, who had a tumultuous rookie season marred by injuries and a parade of general nonsense, but also showed game-changing ability when actually playing.

The general consensus seems to be the Giants would get a third-round pick at best for Toney. That may be too big a bath for general manager Joe Schoen to take when coupled with the cap hit. So don’t be surprised if the Giants soon shift to pretending they never actually made Toney available as they try to mend fences with the temperamental pass catcher.

In other Giants trade news: King does think Schoen will finally unload cornerback James Bradberry and his huge cap hit sometime during this week’s NFL Draft or shortly after. He throws the frequently-mentioned Chiefs out as a potential landing spot, although Kansas City was reportedly not interested a few weeks ago.

I’d guess that James Bradberry of the Giants, the good corner New York GM Joe Schoen needs to trade to be in good cap shape going forward, will be dealt before the end of the weekend. I don’t have a great feel for where he’s going, but Kansas City wouldn’t shock me. In that division, you’re going to play six games every year against upper-tier quarterbacks, and the KC corner situation is just okay; L’Jarius Sneed is the only difference-maker the team has. Bradberry would be a good fit there, but Kansas City’s not looking to add a big-money player. We’ll see if Schoen can find a home for Bradberry this week.

