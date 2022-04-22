Yung Joka is reportedly on the way out.

The Giants have had enough of Kadarius Toney and are working to trade the wide receiver, according to Pat Leonard of the Daily News. This comes after the 2021 first-round pick did not attend the team’s voluntary minicamp this past week. Toney has been an offseason program no-show so far after a rocky rookie season.

General manager Joe Schoen is “making calls to see what they can get” for Toney, according to the report. Leonard writes:

There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.

The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick.

There is a distinct possibility Toney will go down as former GM Dave Gettleman’s worst draft pick. Which would be a tremendous accomplishment given his litany of blunders.

Gettleman, after all, is the guy who took Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in 2018. He also took quarterback Daniel Jones — who many figure is on borrowed time — at No. 6 in 2019 before trading back into the first round to take cornerback Deandre Baker at No. 30. Baker was then cut a year later after being arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault (charges that have since been dropped).

The Giants are likely going to take a bath on the return. Maybe they get a third-rounder if lucky? And they are about to jettison yet another (hypothetical) playmaker. It’s another sign this team will be very bad this fall. But Toney was never going to work here, so you might as well move on.