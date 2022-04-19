Everyone knows the Jets want to come away from the NFL draft with a new lead wide receiver, and everyone expects they will get one with the No. 10 pick.

But would they willingly delay getting that pass catcher on the field with quarterback Zach Wilson? NFL Network’s Peter Schrager thinks they would. He has the Jets taking Alabama wideout Jameson Williams — who tore his ACL in the national title game — with the 10th pick in his latest mock draft.

“Williams is still working his way back from ACL surgery, but that shouldn’t hurt his chances of going in the top 10,” Schrager writes. “The Jets are still looking to beef up their wide receivers room, and Williams has WR1 potential.”

Williams said his recovery was ahead of schedule in early March, and that was nearly two months ago. It is certainly possible he could be ready for the start of the season, although it is far from a given. The Jets have other receiver options at No. 10 that do not enter with injury questions, such as USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. But if general manager Joe Douglas thinks Williams is the best guy, it sounds like the plugged-in Schrager expects them to make the move.

Schrager also has the Jets taking Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 4 pick. The star end has drawn mixed reviews during the pre-draft process — the Giants reportedly think he is too focused on building his brand — but reportedly had a good visit with the Jets.

“If (Alabama offensive tackle) Evan Neal, (Cincinnati cornerback) Sauce Gardner and Thibodeaux were all on the board at No. 4, it would be a simulation and conversation the Jets would have explored for weeks,” Schrager writes. “I’m told the team is still sorting its board, but that its meeting with Thibodeaux last Friday went extremely well. At some point, the Jets front office needs to get Saleh an edge rusher.”