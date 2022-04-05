Zach Wilson
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson is making the rounds this offseason — head coach Robert Saleh noted the young Jets quarterback is embarking on a “tour” in which he’s visiting teammates for workouts.

But this time, the 2021 second overall pick is spending time with a few Giants legends.

Picking their brains, perhaps?

Maybe a Wilson appearance on the Manningcast will be in the works for next season? For the sake of Jets fans, hopefully the “Manningcast curse” fades by then…

Ryan Honey
Ryan Honey is a senior NFL analyst, betting writer, and podcaster for Elite Sports NY. He hosts the Wide Right Podcast, which serves as both a New York Giants podcast and sports betting show.