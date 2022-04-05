Zach Wilson is making the rounds this offseason — head coach Robert Saleh noted the young Jets quarterback is embarking on a “tour” in which he’s visiting teammates for workouts.
But this time, the 2021 second overall pick is spending time with a few Giants legends.
Picking their brains, perhaps?
#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) hanging out w/ a few #Giants legends: Lawrence Taylor (@LT_56) + Eli Manning (@EliManning) 📸 zachwilson on IG #TakeFlight #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/lAPbeAXWkO
— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 6, 2022
Maybe a Wilson appearance on the Manningcast will be in the works for next season? For the sake of Jets fans, hopefully the “Manningcast curse” fades by then…
