The Jets tried (and failed) to make a deal with the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill. They definitely did not try to trade for DK Metcalf, because the Seahawks aren’t trading him. But general manager Joe Douglas will leave no stone unturned in his search for a proven wideout to pair with quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets are one of several teams who have kicked the tires on Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, according to insider Jordan Schultz. It’s been roughly two years since Cooks was last traded — the guy has been dealt three times since 2017 — so he’s due.

Cooks is an interesting case. He’s still only 28 (29 in September) despite being in the league since 2014. He’s also been pretty durable — Cooks has only missed four regular season games in the last seven years — and productive. He’s had over 1,000 yards receiving six times.

But — and it’s a big but — the Texans would be the fourth team willing to entertain moving Cooks. He’s also scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2022 with void years in 2023 and ’24. So the Jets, or any team that trades for Cooks, would likely need to give him a new deal.

Is Cooks worth that investment? Debatable. But a one-year rental certainly does not make much sense. Could the Jets contend for a wild card spot this season? It’s possible. But it’s not like Cooks is a piece that could get them over the hump.

The draft still seems like the most-likely avenue for Douglas to get his receiver. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London both figure to be available at No. 4. And maybe even No. 10. If a veteran becomes attainable, sure, Douglas should make a deal. But there is no need to force it. The Jets aren’t winning the Super Bowl this season. Douglas doesn’t need to make a big splash.