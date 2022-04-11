New York online sports betting took in the lowest amounts of bets since its opening weekend, but closed out a strong month of March that nearly set another national record.
For the week ending April 3, the New York State Gaming Commission reported the state took in $312.1 million in online sports bets, its lowest handle since the $171.2 million abbreviated launch week in early January.
However, for the entirety of March, New York against reported robust numbers. For the month, New York reported $1,638,266,833 in sports bets, nearly meeting the $1,669,719,034 total handle for January, which is a national record.
New York Online Sports Betting Handles
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending April 3.
Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:
- FanDuel: $135,723,818
- DraftKings: $72,955,408
- Caesars: $48,873,595
- BetMGM: $36,879,411
- BetRivers: $8,185,567
- PointsBet: $6,453,998
- WynnBET: $2,000,044
- Resorts World: $844,324
Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $1,758,612,999
- Caesars: $1,224,188,992
- DraftKings: $1,180,078,424
- BetMGM: $409,553,498
- PointsBet: $131,151,691
- BetRivers: $112,149,153
- WynnBET: $16,002,980
- Resorts World: $5,368,927
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of April 3, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $15,181,675 in gross gaming revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- DraftKings: $5,379,578
- Caesars: $4,254,072
- FanDuel: $3,819,999
- BetMGM: $733,061
- PointsBet: $362,590
- BetRivers: $324,624
- WynnBET: $217,035
- Resorts World: $90,715
From Jan. 8 to April 3, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $320,813,115, a total of more than $163.6 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $109,579,311
- Caesars: $100,355,882
- DraftKings: $82,429,641
- BetMGM: $12,440,065
- PointsBet: $8,643,438
- BetRivers:$4,853,473
- WynnBET: $2,061,486
- Resorts World: $544,185
Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may be launched later this month.