New York online sports betting took in the lowest amounts of bets since its opening weekend, but closed out a strong month of March that nearly set another national record.

For the week ending April 3, the New York State Gaming Commission reported the state took in $312.1 million in online sports bets, its lowest handle since the $171.2 million abbreviated launch week in early January.

However, for the entirety of March, New York against reported robust numbers. For the month, New York reported $1,638,266,833 in sports bets, nearly meeting the $1,669,719,034 total handle for January, which is a national record.

New York Online Sports Betting Handles

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending April 3.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week:

FanDuel : $135,723,818

: $135,723,818 DraftKings : $72,955,408

: $72,955,408 Caesars : $48,873,595

: $48,873,595 BetMGM : $36,879,411

: $36,879,411 BetRivers : $8,185,567

: $8,185,567 PointsBet : $6,453,998

: $6,453,998 WynnBET : $2,000,044

: $2,000,044 Resorts World: $844,324

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel : $1,758,612,999

: $1,758,612,999 Caesars : $1,224,188,992

: $1,224,188,992 DraftKings : $1,180,078,424

: $1,180,078,424 BetMGM : $409,553,498

: $409,553,498 PointsBet : $131,151,691

: $131,151,691 BetRivers : $112,149,153

: $112,149,153 WynnBET : $16,002,980

: $16,002,980 Resorts World: $5,368,927

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of April 3, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $15,181,675 in gross gaming revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

DraftKings : $5,379,578

: $5,379,578 Caesars : $4,254,072

: $4,254,072 FanDuel : $3,819,999

: $3,819,999 BetMGM : $733,061

: $733,061 PointsBet : $362,590

: $362,590 BetRivers : $324,624

: $324,624 WynnBET : $217,035

: $217,035 Resorts World: $90,715

From Jan. 8 to April 3, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $320,813,115, a total of more than $163.6 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel : $109,579,311

: $109,579,311 Caesars : $100,355,882

: $100,355,882 DraftKings : $82,429,641

: $82,429,641 BetMGM : $12,440,065

: $12,440,065 PointsBet : $8,643,438

: $8,643,438 BetRivers :$4,853,473

:$4,853,473 WynnBET : $2,061,486

: $2,061,486 Resorts World: $544,185

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may be launched later this month.