This weekend is going to be a doozy for sports fans and the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code is coming in hot. With the NBA, NHL, college basketball, golf, and UFC on the schedule for this first March weekend, there is no shortage of options for bettors.

This Barstool Sportsbook promo code will unlock a $1,000 risk-free bet for new players. Sign up with promo code ELITE1000 by using any of the links on this page. This offer is available in 12 different states.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Risk-free bets are a common offer from sportsbooks. It provides new users with a chance to win big on their first bet and if not, they get a second chance at it. This collection of new player specials makes for one of the highest-value promos of the weekend.

New users can grab a $1,000 risk-free bet with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000. Click here to get started.

The Value of This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Risk-free bets present a ton of value to new players. Instead of boosted odds that could net a small payout of bonus credit, players can receive upwards of $1,000 in cash with a risk-free bet.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 unlocks a $1,000 risk-free bet for new players. This risk-free wager can be used on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC 272, golf, and pretty much anything in between.

So, what happens if you lose on your first wager? This new player offer will trigger an immediate refund in site credit in the amount that you wagered. For example, a player who places a $500 wager would receive $500 in site credit. The maximum rebate is $1,000.

This means players will have a second chance to wager that site credit and win. This promo provides users with two chances to win.

Getting Started With This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with this Barstool Sportsbook promo code doesn’t take long. In a few minutes, new players can start figuring out what to use this $1,000 risk-free wager on. First things first, click here to get started.

From there, create a profile and input basic information to set up an account. Depositing funds is the next step. New users should make a deposit in the amount they wish to place on their risk-free wager.

Once funds are available, place your bet. This Barstool Sportsbook promo code is available in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Iowa, and West Virginia.

What to Bet on This Weekend

UFC 272 is attracting a lot of attention this weekend as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington prepare to enter the octagon. This is one of the most high-profile UFC fights in a while.

However, March means that it’s officially college basketball’s time to shine. There are dozens of college hoops games this weekend as teams look to solidify their resumés for the NCAA Tournament.

And of course, there is NBA and NHL action all weekend as both leagues race towards the playoffs. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

New users can grab a $1,000 risk-free bet with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000. Click here to get started.