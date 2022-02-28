March Madness is all about college basketball, but the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code will bring great odds and serious value across a number of sports as the calendar flips to March. College hoops takes center stage of course, as pivotal late-season conference games pave the way for crucial conference tournament action ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Those looking for some of the best odds and a huge risk-free bet will want to check out the Barstool app.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will bring all players who sign up and make at least a $10 first deposit the opportunity to bet free of risk, up to $1,000. This insurance policy pairs up with a variety of odds boosts on college basketball, NBA, NHL, and soccer action.

Over the last year, the Barstool Sportsbook app has expanded its reach into several new online sports betting markets. States like Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arizona, and Colorado will have the opportunity to bet March Madness action for the first time with the app. Below, we will run down what to expect along with how to sign up.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to lock in a $1,000 risk-free first bet and tap into some of the best March Madness offers available at any legal online sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for March Madness

March Madness won’t just stop with college hoops this month. With James Harden landing in Philadelphia and Ben Simmons now with the Nets, the race for postseason position in the Eastern Conference will include plenty of drama. Meanwhile, out west, teams like the Warriors and Suns will battle for optimal positioning while the Lakers will try to hold onto to a postseason spot.

NHL action rolls ahead, too, while both national and international soccer action heats up.

Still, the marquee event of the month is the NCAA Tournament, and Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will not only immediately provide new players with a $1,000 risk-free bet on any game of their choice, it will also uncork a slew of game and player prop boosts in addition to aggressive betting specials.

How to Get the App

If you happen to be in a state where the app is live, then using Barstool Sportsbook promo code to lock in a huge risk-free first bet will take just two minutes.

Players can get started by clicking right here . At the pop-up window, fill out the required registration fields. Be sure to enter promo code ELITE1000 in order to qualify for the $1,000 risk-free first bet.

. At the pop-up window, fill out the required registration fields. Be sure to enter promo code ELITE1000 in order to qualify for the $1,000 risk-free first bet. Complete the sign up process. Then, make a first deposit of at least $10. Doing so will activate the risk-free bet bonus. Place a spread, moneyline, or total wager, free of risk, on any event in the coming days.

If the wager wins, immediately collect the cash payout. If the bet loses, redeem a site credit bonus and take a second shot at scoring a win.

Other App Specials

The Barstool Sportsbook app also frequently offers merchandise specials (t-shirts, hats, hoodies) for placing wagers on select games in addition to daily single-game and parlay props. Check the app promos tab and exclusives menu each day to unlock all of the best specials.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to lock in a $1,000 risk-free first bet and tap into some of the best March Madness offers available at any legal online sportsbook.