This Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will take the field in Super Bowl 56 and the best NJ sports betting apps have already rolled out some incredible offers. These offers include promos, bonuses, and Free Bets for new users.

With so many offers available, we’ve put together a list of The Best NJ Sports Betting Apps for Super Bowl 56.

The Best NJ Sports Betting Apps for Super Bowl 56

Prospective bettors are closer than ever to betting on Super Bowl 56. Legal online sports betting has been available in the Garden State for years, but there are always a slew of new bettors who flock to find the best promos and sports betting apps. Let’s take a look at the best NJ sports betting apps for Super Bowl 56.

Caesars Sportsbook NJ’s Deposit Match of Up to $1,500 and $616 in Free Bets

Bettors in New Jersey can get perhaps the best promo in NJ online sports betting with this massive deposit match from Caesars Sportsbook. This deposit match comes at a 100% rate, meaning Caesars will match a player’s first deposit dollar-for-dollar. That is a wild offer that might not be available for much longer.

Caesars NJ also has a pair of Free Bet promos that are worth a look. Players can secure a $56 Free Bet with the “Bet The Props” promo if seven of their first ten prop bets with odds of -130 or longer win. Players can also earn a $56 or $560 Free Bet if their same game parlay with odds of +1000 or longer on a $10+ or $100+ wager, respectively, wins.

Click here and use Caesars NJ promo code ESNYXLCZR to get a deposit match of up to $1,500 from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Win $280 Cash with FanDuel Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a straight cash offer, the best one comes from FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors who register for a FanDuel account will pick up a 56-1 odds boost to use on the moneyline of the Rams or Bengals. This odds boost replaces the team’s moneyline odds.

Once the bettor opts-in and places a $5 wager on the team of their choice, they can earn a $280 cash payout if their team wins. This promo paying out cash means that players can pull their winnings immediately or use them on other bets in the sportsbook app.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 cash with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet and $56 Site Credit Bonus

Barstool Sportsbook has two promos of its own to entice prospective bettors. Any bettor who registers with one of our links and uses promo code ELITE56 will receive a $56 bonus in sportsbook bonus cash. The real key is to make a deposit, however, as Barstool Sportsbook has a risk-free bet offer for new users as well.

Prospective bettors can earn up to $1,000 back in site credit if their first real-money wager loses. That means if a bettor places a $500 wager on the Cincinnati Bengals to win, but the Los Angeles Rams win, the player would get back $500 in site credit. That site credit can then be used on another bet.

Click here and use promo code ELITE56 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet and a $56 site credit bonus from Barstool Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s 56-1 Odds Boost and Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet Offer

There might not be a more interesting pair of promos than what DraftKings Sportsbook has brought to the table. Bettors can Bet $5, Win $280 in bonuses if their team wins the Super Bowl. This bonus is paid out in the form of seven $40 Free Bets ($280 total). Bettors can then use these Free Bets on other action in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings also has a promo for the biggest game of the year that is free to enter. Players who opt-into the DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet could earn a Free Bet for the Super Bowl. Up to five users will receive a $1 Million Free Bet and there will be up to $10 million given away overall with this promo.

Get a 56-1 odds boost from DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here.

BetMGM’s $560 Deposit Match

While it might not be as massive as the Caesars offer, BetMGM has a great $560 deposit match promo available. This offer also pays out at a 100% rate, capping out at $560. BetMGM has a ton of prop bets and odds boosts worthy of consideration.

As such, any bettor who has considered registering with “The King of Sportsbooks” in the past should weigh this option. BetMGM rolled this promo out just days before Super Bowl 56 and it stands as arguably the best offer they’ve unveiled this season.

Click here to get a deposit match of up to $560 from BetMGM.

$2,000 in Risk-Free Bets from PointsBet

PointsBet has two risk-free bets that can net bettors considerable money. The first risk-free bet is a straight bet that bettors can place, getting up to $500 back if the bet loses. This would make sense for a moneyline bet on the team of the bettor’s choice.

The unique play is the remaining $1,500 risk-free bet. This bet can be used on PointsBetting, an exclusive feature found with PointsBet. With this promo, a bettor could place a $1 wager on Cooper Kupp to record 75 yards receiving. The bettor would earn $1 for every yard over 75 Kupp records or owe $1 for every yard he comes up short.

Get $2,000 in risk-free bets from PointsBet when you click here.

