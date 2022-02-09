The latest Barstool Sportsbook Super Bowl promo brings two strong offers that make this one of the best Bengals-Rams specials out there. This promo promises both a SBLVI-related site-credit bonus and a sizable risk-free initial wager. Getting both deals as part of sign-up makes this deal one of the best-ever deals offered by the app.

The Barstool Sportsbook Super Bowl promo pairs a $1,000 risk-free first bet with a site credit bonus of $56. Registrants can enjoy both offers by clicking on any link on this page and using promo code ELITE56.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE56 SIGNUP BONUS SUPER BOWL PROMO

$56 CREDIT + $1,000 RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

The Barstool Sportsbook app will be live in many states for the first time ahead of Super Bowl 56.. They entered the mix swinging with this two-pronged sign-up promo, providing new members with maximum value at minimal risk.

Barstool Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo $1K Risk-Free and More

The stellar Barstool Sportsbook Super Bowl promo allows new members to make their first wager on the app risk-free up to $1,000. That initial bet can be placed on the Super Bowl itself or any game ahead of the Feb. 13 event.

While this risk-free first bet offer can be used on a $1,000 wager, bettors can wager lesser amounts. In fact, any amount up to $1,000 is also acceptable for this risk-free wager, so if a player wants to go with a $10 bet, that will do.

Those losing their initial wager need not worry, though. Barstool Sportsbook returns the full amount risked on that first bet up to $1,000 in the form of site credit. Users need only re-bet that site credit once and any money they win via that playthrough then becomes cash. At that point, the user can choose to pull the money out or reinvest it back into further action.

Get the $56 Free Bet Barstool Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo

That huge risk-free initial bet with up to $1,000 worth of protection is likely reason enough for most to jump on the chance to sign up with Barstool. However, the Barstool Sportsbook Super Bowl promo has even more to offer new users. The promotion’s second piece comes in the form of $56 worth of bonus site credit deposited into registrants’ accounts.

New sign-ups can use that $56 of site credit to wager on anything they would like. From moneylines, spreads, totals on the Super Bowl, to any bet from a different game market, to a futures bet, to a parlay offering the chance of a big-time payday, there’s plenty of ways to wager and win — there’s even the shot to score merchandise, too:

It's back! The most exclusive jacket for the most exclusive club in America. Bet 100 on over and if it hits you get cash, jacket and membership. TO THE OVERS CLUB! #theoversclub

Any winnings earned from the $56 of free bets immediately convert to cash. Bettors then have the option of cashing out some or all of their winnings via several withdrawal methods. And, of course, they can always use that money to keep betting, shooting for an even bigger score.

Steps to Sign-Up Now

In order to obtain this unbelievable offer, new users must first open an account. To do so and lock in your Barstool Sportsbook Super Bowl promo, click any link on this page and complete the following simple steps.

Click here to get started.

to get started. Fill out any required registration information to set up the new account.

Use promo code ELITE56 where prompted to get eligible for the promotion.

Make your initial deposit using any of the secure funding options.

Play your first real-money, risk-free bet.

Remember, with those steps completed successfully, Barstool Sportsbook refunds your new account up to $1,000 if that initial wager loses. Barstool gives all refunds in the form of site credit. This offer is available in a number of states, including the PA sports betting market.

