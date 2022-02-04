New York online sports betting is now officially king of the hill and top of the heap.

In just 23 days, New York has set the record for the highest total sports betting handle set in a single month. The New York State Gaming Commission reported six sportsbooks accounted for $1.625 billion in bets from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30.

New York Online Sports Betting Sets New Record

It’s the single most amount of sports bets a state has taken in during a single month, breaking New Jersey’s previous record of $1.3 billion in October 2021.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, PointsBet NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Jan. 30.

Here are the handles for the six sportsbooks for the week of Jan. 30:

FanDuel : $141.8 million

: $141.8 million Caesars : $121.1 million

: $121.1 million DraftKings : $102.2 million

: $102.2 million BetMGM : $37.5 million

: $37.5 million PointsBet : $29.4 million

: $29.4 million BetRivers: $10.2 million

Here are the total handles for all six sportsbooks from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30:

Caesars : $615.5 million

: $615.5 million FanDuel : $501.8 million

: $501.8 million DraftKings : $367.7 million

: $367.7 million BetMGM : $78.1 million

: $78.1 million BetRivers : $32.4 million

: $32.4 million PointsBet: $29.4 million