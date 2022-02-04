New York online sports betting is now officially king of the hill and top of the heap.
In just 23 days, New York has set the record for the highest total sports betting handle set in a single month. The New York State Gaming Commission reported six sportsbooks accounted for $1.625 billion in bets from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30.
New York Online Sports Betting Sets New Record
It’s the single most amount of sports bets a state has taken in during a single month, breaking New Jersey’s previous record of $1.3 billion in October 2021.
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, PointsBet NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Jan. 30.
Here are the handles for the six sportsbooks for the week of Jan. 30:
- FanDuel: $141.8 million
- Caesars: $121.1 million
- DraftKings: $102.2 million
- BetMGM: $37.5 million
- PointsBet: $29.4 million
- BetRivers: $10.2 million
Here are the total handles for all six sportsbooks from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30:
- Caesars: $615.5 million
- FanDuel: $501.8 million
- DraftKings: $367.7 million
- BetMGM: $78.1 million
- BetRivers: $32.4 million
- PointsBet: $29.4 million
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Jan. 30 the six sportsbooks reported a total of $21.8 million in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the six sportsbooks made New York more than $11.1 million in taxes for the week of Jan. 30 alone.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week ending Jan. 30 for the six sportsbooks. BetRivers and FanDuel both reported gross gaming revenue losses for the week.
- Caesars: $14.1 million
- DraftKings: $5.3 million
- PointsBet: $2.3 million
- BetMGM: $710,277
- BetRivers: ($394,458)
- FanDuel: ($564,868)
From Jan. 8 to Jan. 30, the total gross gaming revenues for the six active sportsbooks have been reported at $107.5 million, a total of more than $54.8 million in taxes for the state.
Additional NY Sportsbooks on the Way
WynnBET launched yesterday, bringing the state’s total operations books up to seven. It will be interesting to see just how much a difference this additional sportsbook adds to the total handle and revenue figures.
Bally Bet won’t be joining the fray until April at least. It is unknown when Empire Resorts will launch.