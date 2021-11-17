One more month, one more New Jersey sports betting record.

The Garden State recorded $1.3 billion in total sports betting handle for the month of October, breaking its own record of $1.01 billion set the month before in September.

It’s the highest total sports betting handle any state in the country has reported since the legalization of sports betting. It’s the second time New Jersey has eclipsed $1 billion in sports betting handle in a single month.

New Jersey Sets Another Sports Betting Record

It’s worth noting of the $1.3 billion in total handle that $1.17 billion was bet online.

Total gaming revenue in New Jersey for October was $448.7 million compared with $338.1 million in October 2020.

Of the $448.7 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $84.2 million.

The majority of casinos and racetracks in the state reported positive sports wagering revenue figures for October.

Casino Licensees 2021 October Sports Wagering Revenue 2021 September Sports Wagering Revenue Bally's (Premier) $162,945 $126,496 Borgata $8,012,702 $13,416,671 Caesars $631,641 $(380,783) Golden Nugget $83,888 $181,168 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $54,659 $(70,405) Hard Rock $1,029,292 $1,794,516 Harrah's $(67,076) $385,996 Ocean Casino $415,121 $1,657,914 Resorts $66,546 $483,800 Resorts Digital $15,924,149 $13,164,655 Tropicana $2,226,743 $3,266,556

The Meadowland Racetrack posted yet again the highest state sports betting revenue total, reporting $44.09 million in October.