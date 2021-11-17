new jersey online sports betting

One more month, one more New Jersey sports betting record.

The Garden State recorded $1.3 billion in total sports betting handle for the month of October, breaking its own record of $1.01 billion set the month before in September.

It’s the highest total sports betting handle any state in the country has reported since the legalization of sports betting. It’s the second time New Jersey has eclipsed $1 billion in sports betting handle in a single month.

New Jersey Sets Another Sports Betting Record

It’s worth noting of the $1.3 billion in total handle that $1.17 billion was bet online.

Total gaming revenue in New Jersey for October was $448.7 million compared with $338.1 million in October 2020.

Of the $448.7 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $84.2 million.

The majority of casinos and racetracks in the state reported positive sports wagering revenue figures for October.

Casino Licensees2021 October Sports Wagering Revenue2021 September Sports Wagering Revenue
Bally's (Premier)$162,945$126,496
Borgata$8,012,702$13,416,671
Caesars $631,641$(380,783)
Golden Nugget$83,888$181,168
Golden Nugget Online Gaming$54,659$(70,405)
Hard Rock$1,029,292$1,794,516
Harrah's$(67,076)$385,996
Ocean Casino$415,121$1,657,914
Resorts$66,546$483,800
Resorts Digital$15,924,149$13,164,655
Tropicana$2,226,743$3,266,556

The Meadowland Racetrack posted yet again the highest state sports betting revenue total, reporting $44.09 million in October.

Racetrack Licensees2021 October Revenue2021 September Revenue
Freehold Raceway$6,969,453$4,282,313
Meadowlands$44,099,790$41,257,281
Monmouth Park$4,542,182$2,874,242