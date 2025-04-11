The old Yankees-Giants rivalry is back on when the Bronx Bombers kick off a three-game series with San Francisco on Friday night. New York (7-5) are tied with Toronto (8-6) for first place in the AL East after New York came back down to earth in Detroit.

San Francisco, on the other hand, is 9-3 and a half-game behind the Padres for first in the NL West after an early eight-game winning streak. This is largely thanks to early strong showings from the pitching staff, which currently ranks second in baseball with a 2.78 ERA. Even in a small sample, that’s an encouraging early sign.

New York, meanwhile, will hope its bats wake up after getting outscored 14-6 over three games in Detroit.

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network/Gotham Sports App

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Pitching Matchup: Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.18 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman (0-0, 7.27). Yankees fans are no stranger to Ray, who won the AL Cy Young with Toronto in 2021 before signing with Seattle in free agency. The Mariners traded him to San Francisco while he was recovering from Tommy John, and he’s looked strong despite his strikeouts being down. However, it’s worth noting that in his Cy Young season, Ray faced the Yankees three times and was 0-3 with a 6.60 ERA.

But don’t go celebrating Stroman yet either. He’s failed to complete five innings in either of his starts this year. What’s more, he’s a groundball pitcher with declining metrics despite signs of strong command. He is, on the other hand, 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA in six starts versus San Fran.

Swinging Hot. Keep an eye on Paul Goldschmidt. The veteran first baseman and future Hall-of-Famer is off to a great start, batting .383 with a 175 wRC+ early. Goldy also knows the Giants well from his eight years with the Diamondbacks, and is a .302 lifetime hitter against San Francisco.

Speaking of San Francisco, Willy Adames is batting .184 after signing a $172 million deal in free agency. He’s a .307 lifetime hitter at Yankee Stadium, so he’s hoping tonight can be a breakout game for himself.

X-Factor: Aaron Judge. The two-time MVP doesn’t have to worry about hitting the Giants well. He’s slugged an incredible .522 with five homers against them in his career. Judge is also batting .354 with six home runs on the year and looking very much like his usual self.

Except the Detroit series. Judge hit overall well and was 5 for 11 in three games, but without any home runs. In fact, Judge hasn’t hit a ball out of the bark since last Friday night in Pittsburgh. Where the big man’s bat goes, his teammates’ bats follow. Judge really needs a strong showing against the Giants, especially since they almost signed him in 2023.

Prediction: Rain is in the forecast, so there’s doubt this game will even be played. But if it happens, the Yankees should have this one. Ray’s two starts have been against the Reds and Mariners, not exactly heavyweights. It won’t be surprised to see the Yankees give him a wakeup call.

Thus, if you’re browsing New York sports betting apps, the Yankees moneyline is probably smart. Toss in a hit and/or total base parlay for Goldschmidt too, and maybe a Judge home run if you’re feeling aggressive. Yankees defeat Giants 7-4