New York online sports betting will soon have a seventh live sportsbook.

A WynnBET company representative confirmed to Elite Sports New York that the sportsbook had been cleared to launch by the New York State Gaming Commission.

WynnBET is on Deck in New York

WynnBET NY will likely be the seventh launched online sportsbook in the Empire State, joining Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetRivers NY, BetMGM NY and PointsBet NY.

While no launch date was shared with Elite Sports New York, the sportsbook is likely to launch sometime before the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

New York is still waiting on BallyBet and Empire Resorts to receive regulatory approval to launch. In an interview with Contessa Brewer on CNBC, Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim noted that Bally Bet would not launch in New York until at least April.

Kim said the company is fine with missing Super Bowl LVI.

Empire Resorts has yet to declare when they will launch their product.

New York Online Sports Betting Already Thriving

The addition of a seventh sportsbook will only add to the early impressive handle and revenue numbers for the Empire State.

In a little over two weeks, New York has taken in $1.18 billion in total bets. New Jersey currently holds the record of $1.3 billion in handle for a single month, set November 2022.

New York has nearly reached that record setting total in a little more than two weeks with only five operators.

Here are the handles for the five sportsbooks for the week of Jan. 23:

Caesars : $229.7 million

: $229.7 million FanDuel : $159.6 million

: $159.6 million DraftKings : $131.1 million

: $131.1 million BetMGM: $40.5 million

$40.5 million BetRivers: $11.6 million

Here are the total handles for the five sportsbooks from Jan. 8 to Jan. 23:

Caesars : $487.3 million

: $487.3 million FanDuel : $360 million

: $360 million DraftKings : $265.4 million

: $265.4 million BetMGM : $40.5 million

: $40.5 million BetRivers: $22.2 million

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Jan. 23 the five sportsbooks reported a total of $43.2 million in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the five sportsbooks made New York $20.7 million in taxes for the week of Jan. 23 alone.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for Jan. 23 for the five sportsbooks:

Caesars : $19,036,117

: $19,036,117 DraftKings : $10,828,664

: $10,828,664 FanDuel : $10,038,212

: $10,038,212 BetMGM : $2.5 million

: $2.5 million BetRivers: $784,797

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 23, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $90.6 million, a total of more than $45 million in taxes for the state.