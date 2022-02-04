An incredibly loaded calendar of sports action lies ahead and the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo gives bettors the chance to snag two great offers. These offers include a site credit bonus plus a massive risk-free first bet offer. The sportsbook also features daily odds and promos that are worthy of consideration.

This Barstool Sportsbook promo gives new users a $56 bonus in site credit, as well as a $1,000 risk-free first bet. New users can activate this offer by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE56 SIGNUP BONUS SUPER BOWL PROMO

$56 CREDIT + $1,000 RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

There are plenty of NBA, NHL, and college basketball games to bet on to start the month. The Olympics are also on the docket for two weeks, which includes a number of events to bet on with the Barstool Sportsbook app. Plus, the biggest game of the year is set to go down this month when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take the field for Super Bowl LVI.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE56 to get $56 in site credit and a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Includes Pair of Offers

Prospective bettors in search of two great promo offers can get what is effectively a two-for-one Barstool Sportsbook promo. This offer includes a site credit bonus of $56 up front. Bettors can use this site credit on the market of their choice, as it’s effectively free money to use in the app. There’s tremendous offer in the second part of this promo as well.

A risk-free bet is an offer that gives new users what amounts to a second chance if their first real-money wager loses. This risk-free bet is unique in that there is no limit pertaining to a minimum odds requirement. This bet is also not limited to one particular sport, team, game, or league. Bettors could wager on the NBA, NHL, or college basketball team of their choice. They could also wager on the Winter Olympics or hold off altogether until Super Bowl 56. In fact, football bettors might benefit from securing these offers well ahead of the biggest game of the year.

Bet The Games Risk-Free Bet

Barstool Sportsbook has another great offer for all users to take advantage of. Bettors who opt-into the Bet The Games promo can get a risk-free bet for this weekend’s action. Players must place a single wager in cash on a non-parlay bet with odds of -200 or longer. If the player’s bet loses, the user will get back up to $10 back in sportsbook bonus cash.

How to Get This Barstool Sportsbook Promo

Prospective bettors can get a pair of offers with this Barstool Sportsbook promo. Players will have to sign up for a Barstool Sportsbook account to get started.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE56.

and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE56. Create your account.

Make your first deposit using one of the safe funding methods.

Place your first real-money wager on the market of your choice.

If your first real-money wager loses, you will receive up to $1,000 back in site credit. This offer is available to users in a number of states, including New Jersey, Arizona, Louisiana, and Colorado.

Secure $56 in sportsbook bonus cash and a $1,000 risk-free bet with this Barstool Sportsbook promo when you click here.