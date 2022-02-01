Let’s talk baseball!
Thus far, we’ve seen three esteemed scouting services release updated Top 100 prospect rankings before the start of the 2022 season.
The top ten overall prospects from those outlets have many similar names, but where they fall in the overall rankings can change from one to another. And where the top-ranked prospects for the Yankees and Mets is different.
What’s clear: everyone loves the talent coming in Baltimore and Detroit. And they should; those two franchises are reaching the point of their respective tank cycles that it’s time for the high picks and international signings to start matriculating their way to the big leagues.
Here’s how the top ten overall look for the three outlets we’ve seen thus far:
Baseball Prospectus
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers
- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Jordan Walker, 3B, Cardinals
- Shane Baz, RHP, Rays
- Marco Luciano, SS, Giants
- Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets
Highest Ranked Yankee: Anthony Volpe, SS (14)
Yankees in Baseball Prospectus‘ Top 100
Mets in Baseball Prospectus‘ Top 100
Baseball America
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers
- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles
- Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays
- Shane Baz, RHP, Rays
- CJ Abrams, SS, Padres
- Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees
Highest Ranked Met: Francisco Álvarez, C (13)
Yankees in Baseball America‘s Top 100
Mets in Baseball America‘s Top 100
Keith Law (The Athletic)
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers
- CJ Abrams, SS, Padres
- Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays
- Shane Baz, RHP, Rays
- Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees
Yankees on Keith Law’s Top 100
