Thus far, we’ve seen three esteemed scouting services release updated Top 100 prospect rankings before the start of the 2022 season.

The top ten overall prospects from those outlets have many similar names, but where they fall in the overall rankings can change from one to another. And where the top-ranked prospects for the Yankees and Mets is different.

What’s clear: everyone loves the talent coming in Baltimore and Detroit. And they should; those two franchises are reaching the point of their respective tank cycles that it’s time for the high picks and international signings to start matriculating their way to the big leagues.

Here’s how the top ten overall look for the three outlets we’ve seen thus far:

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Jordan Walker, 3B, Cardinals Shane Baz, RHP, Rays Marco Luciano, SS, Giants Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets

Highest Ranked Yankee: Anthony Volpe, SS (14)

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays Shane Baz, RHP, Rays CJ Abrams, SS, Padres Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

Highest Ranked Met: Francisco Álvarez, C (13)

Keith Law (The Athletic)

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers CJ Abrams, SS, Padres Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays Shane Baz, RHP, Rays Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

