The New York Rangers (26-11-4) will look to start the second half of the season on a winning note when they play host to the Arizona Coyotes (10-25-4) at Madison Square Garden. It’s the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. New York defeated the Coyotes in Arizona 3-2 back on Dec. 15.

Let’s get into our Rangers vs. Coyotes betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 22, 2022 matchup.

Rangers-Coyotes Preview

We feel bad for the Coyotes.

Not because they are a bad team. They are. They always are. That’s nothing new.

But, we feel bad because they have to play the Rangers coming off a measuring stick, 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night.

Now, Arizona has to get an angry Rangers team, at home, with Igor Shesterkin back in net. It won’t be pretty.

The one thing that wasn’t a disappointment for the Rangers against Carolina was the power play. Mika Zibanijad and Chris Kreider each had a goal and an assist with the man advantage and Adam Fox added an assist as well, which doesn’t bode well for the Coyotes if they are shorthanded tonight.

But the Rangers were not good at 5-on-5 against the Hurricanes. This isn’t a surprise, as New York has not been a good 5-on-5 team all season. They rely on special teams and goaltending, but they didn’t have Shesterkin in net last night and Carolina dominated them.

It should raise some red flags for the Rangers to know they are going to need to tweak the roster before the March 21 trade deadline to add some puck possession players.

But until then, the Coyotes are going to take the brunt of the blow that will come tonight from New York.

The Coyotes have been “better” since the holiday break and are 4-5-1 in the 10 games since, but three of those four wins have been against bottom feeders Chicago, Montreal and New Jersey. Only a win last week against Toronto was impressive. Their last two losses were shutouts (New York Islanders last night, and Colorado last weekend). Don’t be surprised if it’s three shutout losses tonight.

Johan Larsson has been playing well for the Coyotes with three goals in the last five games, and Phil Kessel continues to produce points, even if he’s not scoring goals (1G, 11A in his last 10 games).

Karel Vejmelka (6-14-1, 3.10 GAA, .910 Save percentage) will be under fire in the Coyotes net.

Rangers vs. Coyotes Odds

Here are the lines for Rangers vs. Coyotes at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Rangers (-1.5 -120), Coyotes (+1.5 +102)

Moneyline: Rangers (-310), Coyotes (+245)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+104), Under 5.5 (-128)

Bets We Like with a Rangers Win

Artemi Panarin OVER 1.5 points (+145, BetMGM)

Panarin is the kind of player who feasts on defensive mistakes. The Coyotes are prone to those mistakes, especially in their own zone where their structure evaporates. Odds are long on individual goal scorers as well as for players to register a point.

Just take Panarin to be actively involved in the Rangers offense where he will toy with the Coyotes defense.

Both teams to score – NO (+450, FanDuel Sportsbook)

It’s rare that we would suggest picking a shutout, but man this couldn’t be more of a perfect storm. Shesterkin coming back in goal, the defense having yielded an ugly six goals yesterday, and facing the 31st ranked goal scoring offense in the NHL. It’s worth the risk to bet for a Shesterkin shutout, especially because of the odds.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

Under 5.5 total goals (-125, DraftKings Sportsbook)

If we think the Rangers are going to shut out Arizona, we can’t in good conscious pick the over, because that would mean we think the Rangers can score six goals. Can they? Sure. But how can you predict it? Simply bet the under and be happy.

Rangers vs. Coyotes Prediction

This one is going to ugly.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Coyotes 0

