The New York Rangers (26-10-4) will look to expand their winning streak to four games when they travel to the PNC Arena in Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2) with first place in the Metropolitan Division on the line. It is the first of four meetings between two of the teams who have their sites on a Division crown, and an eventual shot at winning the Stanley Cup. The two teams will meet again in Raleigh on March 20, and then play two games at Madison Square Garden on April 12, and April 26.

Let’s get into our Rangers vs. Hurricanes betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 21, 2022 matchup.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Rangers-Maple Leafs Preview

The Rangers put on a show against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, overcoming a 3-1 first period deficit to defeat the Leafs 6-3. Adam Fox and Ryan Reaves were the sparks for the offense, with two goals each. Fox added an assist for a 3-point night. The win vaulted New York into first place by themselves, but will be challenged right away by the team that is just two points behind them with games in hand.

The Hurricanes are playing good hockey as well, and are 5-1-1 overall since the holiday pause. Going back further, they are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games and have outscored their opponents 57-31 in that stretch.

The Hurricanes not only are playing good defense and getting good goaltending, but they’re getting offensive support from their defensemen. Tony DeAngelo and Jacob Slavin each notched three-point games in a 7-1 win over Boston Tuesday. In their last nine games, the defensemen have combined for 36 points.

The one surprise tonight is the Rangers will start backup goalie Alexander Georgiev instead of Vezina Trophy frontrunner Igor Shesterkin. Frederik Andersen, has been lights out for the Hurricanes this season and is likely the third goalie in the Vezina conversation.

Still, it’ll be a battle between two of the best team in the entire NHL and it should not be missed.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ELITE1000.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Odds

Here are the lines for Rangers vs. Hurricanes at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Rangers (+1.5 -142), Hurricanes (-1.5 +116)

Moneyline: Rangers (+180), Hurricanes (-220)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-120), Under 6 (-102)

Bets We Like with a Hurricanes Win

Hurricanes to score at least two goals in the first period (+230, BetMGM)

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If ANY TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

Carolina has started to score more goals early in games. In fact, they’ve potted multiple goals in the first period in four of their last nine games. And getting goals early for them is huge. Not only are they 17-2-1 when they score the first goal, but they are 15-1-0 when leading after the first period and a perfect 8-0- when leading after one on home ice.

Carolina also fires more shots on goal in the first period of games than at any other point, and have outscored their opponents 39-30.

Add in the consolation of facing Georgiev and not Shesterkin.

Oh, and they want to show the Rangers who the best team in the Metropolitan Division is, in front of a raucous, sellout crowd.

Ride the Hurricanes.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown this week with BetMGM.

Bets We Like with a Rangers Win

Chris Kreider to score at least one goal (+183, FanDuel Sportsbook)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Long odds for one of the league’s best scorer, no? The reason is how good a team Carolina is defensively and, although Kreider is riding a three-game goal scoring streak, he has only scored in about half of his team’s games. Still, when he does score, the Rangers are 15-3-3 this season, so if he puts one in, it’s a big boost to the Rangers who are big underdogs on the road and not playing their top goalie.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

Alexander Georgiev OVER 29.5 saves (-120, DraftKings Sportsbook)

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

The Hurricanes love to shoot the puck. They average 34.5 shots per game on home ice. Just hit their average and Georgiev’s a winner.

Couple this with the fact that Carolina is an excellent puck possession team and the Rangers, surprisingly, are not. New York beats you with goaltending and special teams but at 5-on-5 they’re actually a below average team.

Unless they chase him from the game, the Hurricanes will get enough shots to get Georgiev his 30 saves.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 if your NFL team wins this week with DraftKings NY Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Prediction

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLCZR WELCOME BONUS $1,500 DEPOSIT MATCH

CLAIM OFFER

We think the Rangers are marching into a hornet’s nest here. New York got off to a really slow start against Toronto, but turned it on in the second and third periods and came back and won easy.

It won’t be that smooth against Carolina. You are either on your game from the jump, or you’re toast. In four of their last six games the Rangers haven’t been great in the first period. It’ll be their undoing tonight.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 2

Get started with a $300 registration bonus and a $3,000 deposit match from Caesars NY Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ESNYNEW.